Bloom Energy (BE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $23.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.46%.

Shares of the developer of fuel cell systems witnessed a gain of 1.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.79% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bloom Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.08, signifying a 52.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $293.04 million, indicating a 24.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.38 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +35.71% and +18.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 200% higher within the past month. Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Bloom Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.09 for its industry.

We can also see that BE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.44.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

