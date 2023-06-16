Bloom Energy (BE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bloom Energy (BE) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 27.03% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bloom Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Bloom Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $316.01 million, up 29.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.46% and +22.38%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.63% lower within the past month. Bloom Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

