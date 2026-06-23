Bloom Energy (BE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Bloom Energy (BE) ended the recent trading session at $321.98, demonstrating a -6.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.22%.

Shares of the developer of fuel cell systems have appreciated by 14.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 250% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $766.88 million, up 91.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +151.32% and +80.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Bloom Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 181.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.94.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.