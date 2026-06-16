Bloom Energy (BE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Bloom Energy (BE) ended the recent trading session at $280.88, demonstrating a +2.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 6.1% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bloom Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.35, marking a 250% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $766.88 million, up 91.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $3.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +151.32% and +80.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Bloom Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 143.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.89 for its industry.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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