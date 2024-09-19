Bloom Energy (BE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Bloom Energy (BE) reached $10.24, with a +0.99% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.51%.

Shares of the developer of fuel cell systems have depreciated by 12.44% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bloom Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 40% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $388.56 million, down 2.93% from the year-ago period.

BE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +240% and +10.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% lower. At present, Bloom Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Bloom Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.42. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.83.

Meanwhile, BE's PEG ratio is currently 2.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.32 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.