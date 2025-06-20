Bloom Energy (BE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Bloom Energy (BE) was up +1.16% at $21.75. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 17.04% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating a 116.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $385.61 million, indicating a 14.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50% and +18.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10% lower. Right now, Bloom Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Bloom Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.74.

Investors should also note that BE has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

