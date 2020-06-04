Blood pressure drugs linked to lower COVID-19 mortality -study

By pooling data from prior studies, the research team also found blood pressure drugs from the classes known as ACE inhibitors and ARBs in particular might be associated with a lower risk of death from COVID-19.

Several papers had suggested the drugs may increase COVID-19 susceptibility.

"We were quite surprised that these results did not support our initial hypothesis; in fact, the results were in the opposite direction, with a trend in favor of ACE inhibitors and ARBs," said coauthor Fei Li of Xijing Hospital in Xi'an, China.

The evidence so far is from observational studies rather than randomized trials, but for the time being, "we suggest that patients should not discontinue or change their usual antihypertensive treatment unless instructed by a physician," Li said.

The American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association and Heart Failure Society of America have recommended that patients continue the hypertension drugs prescribed to them.

The results open the door to the possibility that these drugs could be studied as a treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Luis Ruilope of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid wrote in an editorial in the journal.

