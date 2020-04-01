Keros Therapeutics, a Phase 1/2 biotech developing therapies for blood and musculoskeletal disorders, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The Lexington, MA-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Keros Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $290 million.



Keros Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and booked $10 million in collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KROS. Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of April 6, 2020.



The article Blood disease biotech Keros Therapeutics sets terms for $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.