Blood clot rates after J&J vaccine higher than previous estimates: CDC advisers

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
The rate of blood clots following Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine appears to be higher than previously estimated, a subcommittee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert panel said on Thursday.

Cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, which involves blood clots accompanied by a low level of platelets, have previously been reported in recipients of the J&J vaccine.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

