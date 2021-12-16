Blood clot rates after J&J vaccine higher than previous estimates: CDC advisers

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The rate of blood clots following Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine appears to be higher than previously estimated, a subcommittee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert panel said on Thursday.

Cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, which involves blood clots accompanied by a low level of platelets, have previously been reported in recipients of the J&J vaccine.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.