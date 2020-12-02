Blom Bank in talks with Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp to sell Egyptian unit

BEIRUT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Blom Bank BLOM.BY has entered exclusive talks with Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp to potentially sell its ownership in Blom Bank Egypt, Blom Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Both parties will consequently enter into negotiations in order to reach a final agreement, however, there is no certainty that any transaction will be completed," the statement said.

Blom Bank owns 99.42% of the issued share capital of Blom Bank Egypt, the statement said.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

