Blom Bank in talks with Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp to sell Egyptian unit

Reuters
Lebanon's Blom Bank has entered exclusive talks with Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp to potentially sell its ownership in Blom Bank Egypt, Blom Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Both parties will consequently enter into negotiations in order to reach a final agreement, however, there is no certainty that any transaction will be completed," the statement said.

Blom Bank owns 99.42% of the issued share capital of Blom Bank Egypt, the statement said.

