Blockstream Buys $25M Worth of Bitcoin Mining Machines From MicroBT
Bitcoin technology company Blockstream said it bought $25 million worth of mining machines from MicroBT to expand its mining operations.
- The machines are to be deployed through Blockstream’s facilities in Canada and the US. When the company expects to receive its ASICs was not specified.
- In 2019, Blockstream launched Blockstream Pool and announced that it had been previously mining for a select few high-profile clients like Fidelity.
- Blockstream has over 300 megawatts in mining capacity available, said CEO Adam Back in a statement. “We’ll continue to grow aggressively throughout the year,” he said.
