Cryptocurrencies

Blockstream Buys $25M Worth of Bitcoin Mining Machines From MicroBT

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Blockstream CEO Adam Back (CoinDesk archives)

Bitcoin technology company Blockstream said it bought $25 million worth of mining machines from MicroBT to expand its mining operations.

  • The machines are to be deployed through Blockstream’s facilities in Canada and the US. When the company expects to receive its ASICs was not specified.
  • In 2019, Blockstream launched Blockstream Pool and announced that it had been previously mining for a select few high-profile clients like Fidelity.
  • Blockstream has over 300 megawatts in mining capacity available, said CEO Adam Back in a statement. “We’ll continue to grow aggressively throughout the year,” he said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More