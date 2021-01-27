Blockstream Buys $25M Worth of Bitcoin Mining Machines From MicroBT

Bitcoin technology company Blockstream said it bought $25 million worth of mining machines from MicroBT to expand its mining operations.

The machines are to be deployed through Blockstream’s facilities in Canada and the US. When the company expects to receive its ASICs was not specified.

In 2019, Blockstream launched Blockstream Pool and announced that it had been previously mining for a select few high-profile clients like Fidelity.

Blockstream has over 300 megawatts in mining capacity available, said CEO Adam Back in a statement. “We’ll continue to grow aggressively throughout the year,” he said.

