Block's Square Wins Sherwin-Williams Deal to Expand Its Reach

Block Inc.’s XYZ Square recently announced that Sherwin-Williams, the world’s largest paint and coatings company, has adopted its payment solutions for its extensive network of PRO+ customers through the Digital Alliance Program.

As part of the collaboration, Sherwin-Williams will use Square for Services to streamline business operations, including creating estimates, scheduling jobs, collecting payments and coordinating with clients from the initial consultation through final invoicing.

Square Invoices further simplifies payment management by enabling painters and contractors to collect deposits upfront, schedule milestone payments within a single invoice, set up recurring billing for long-term clients and send automated payment reminders. These capabilities help reduce administrative burden, improve cash flow predictability and accelerate payment collection. Square Checking provides instant access to funds, enhancing financial flexibility for business owners.

Final Take on Block

The Sherwin-Williams partnership strengthens Square's position in the professional services ecosystem by expanding the reach of its integrated business and payment solutions. As more contractors adopt Square's platform to manage operations and payments, Block is well-positioned to deepen customer engagement, drive ecosystem growth and support long-term revenue expansion.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 29.6% compared with the industry's growth of 3.5%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the internet-software sector are BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL and Reddit Inc. RDDT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved northward 1.9% to $2.64 over the past month.

The consensus estimate for RDDT’s 2026 EPS has moved up significantly to $4.83 over the past two months.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.