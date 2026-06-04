Block's Square Strengthens Restaurant Presence With Baker St Cafe

Block’s XYZ merchant-focused business, Square, has expanded its partnership with Baker St Café – Thai Kitchen & Bubble Tea, a family-owned restaurant in McMinnville, OR. Through Square’s unified commerce platform, Baker St Café is leveraging a suite of tools designed to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and support long-term growth.

Square’s marketing solutions are helping the restaurant attract new customers while strengthening retention efforts. Participation in the Neighborhoods on Cash App program has increased visibility among local consumers, driving higher customer engagement, more followers and greater repeat traffic.

The restaurant is also utilizing Square’s reporting tools to analyze sales trends and menu performance. By identifying low-selling items with thinner margins, Baker St Café can replace them with higher-return, lower-cost alternatives, improving profitability and optimizing kitchen workflows.

Meanwhile, Square Kiosk is simplifying the in-store ordering experience through self-service functionality and automated menu updates. This eliminates the need for manual changes, reduces operational burdens and enhances overall efficiency.

The expanded partnership with Baker St Café underscores Square’s ability to deliver an integrated suite of tools that support both customer growth and operational efficiency. By combining marketing capabilities, data-driven insights and automated ordering solutions, Square is helping small businesses streamline operations, improve profitability and strengthen customer relationships. Such collaborations reinforce Block’s strategy of deepening merchant engagement and expanding the value of its Square ecosystem.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 13.9% against the industry’s decline of 9%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the internet software sector are BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL and Atlassian TEAM, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.59, suggesting 17.2% growth year over year.

The consensus estimate for TEAM’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $5.48, implying a significant increase year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.