Block's Square Boosts Birch Coffee Collaboration, Drives F&B Expansion

Block’s XYZ merchant-facing business, Square, has expanded its partnership with Birch Coffee, a New York coffee brand. Square’s unified commerce platform will empower Birch Coffee, streamlining its operations and community connections across its 12 locations.

This integration with Square is a strategic fit for Birch Coffee, which seeks to expand its footprint. It will aid in steady scale-up by simplifying operations, managing inventory and gaining better insights into customer behavior through Square’s analytics tools. The collaboration also supports faster, more seamless checkout experiences, which are important in high-traffic retail environments like coffee shops.

Square’s integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and integrations makes it well-suited for Birch Coffee’s expansion. Birch Coffee has under operation Square Register and Square for Restaurants, which power its service operations. Square email marketing and gift cards drive community connection, leading to increased footfall. Meanwhile, Square’s eCommerce offers Birch Coffee’s coffee subscription service.

Square is gaining traction in the food & beverage space. Recently, Square expanded its partnership with Steak Escape, a quick-service restaurant across its 23 locations. The Pancake Parlour selected Square to streamline operations across 13 locations, while Cinnaholic reengaged the platform for its 85 outlets nationwide.

This momentum is reflected in Square’s Gross Payment Volume, a key metric reflecting transaction volumes processed through its ecosystem. The metric from food & beverage sellers rose 16% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by adoption among fine dining restaurants and breweries seeking operational efficiency and scalability.

Over the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 3.9% against the industry 's decline of 5.7%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software industry are Bentley Systems BSY and A10 Networks ATEN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSY’s 2026 earnings per share has moved 5.2% upward to $1.42 over the past two months.

The consensus estimate for ATEN’s 2026 earnings per share has moved 4.1% northward to $1.02 over the past two months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.