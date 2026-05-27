Block's Square Adds Magnolia Soap: Will This Boost Franchise Growth?

Block’s XYZ Square announced that Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., a clean personal care brand, has selected its unified commerce platform to support operations across more than 50 locations in 17 states. The company sought scalable infrastructure to support franchisee success, maintain operational consistency and enhance customer experience as it expands into new markets.

Square addresses these needs by enabling franchise-wide KPI tracking, franchisee coaching, inventory oversight and daily transaction processing, helping Magnolia monitor performance and improve operational efficiency across locations.

Square for Retail is helping Magnolia strengthen customer engagement and loyalty through a unified digital ecosystem that supports branded micro-sites, online ordering, same-day pickup, local delivery via DoorDash, and party and event bookings. The platform provides a consistent operational foundation for every store while simplifying complex backend processes.

Square for Franchises centralizes reporting across all locations and delivers real-time performance data. Square’s inventory management tools improve product visibility across the franchise network, while Square Kiosk and point-of-sale (POS) solutions support smoother and more efficient customer interactions.

Backed by Square’s integrated commerce and franchise management solutions, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. appears well-positioned to scale its operations while maintaining the customer-centric experience that has fueled its brand loyalty. As the company expands its footprint and broadens its clean personal care offerings, Square’s unified platform should help streamline operations, improve visibility across locations and support consistent engagement with customers. The partnership also highlights Square’s growing traction among multi-location and franchise businesses seeking scalable, technology-driven retail infrastructure.

How Are Square’s Competitors Fairing?

Toast TOST added two notable enterprise wins: Hungry Howie’s selected Toast for a rollout across roughly 500 locations, using its restaurant technology suite for complex pizza operations, and The Alinea Group chose Toast as its preferred platform across Michelin-starred restaurants and bars, including Alinea, Next, The Aviary and The Office.

Fiserv’s FISV Clover recently expanded its restaurant offerings with Clover Reserve powered by Tabit, an enterprise-grade POS and hospitality solution for full-service and fine-dining restaurants. The platform adds advanced floor management, tableside service and unified payments, strengthening Clover’s push into complex restaurant operations.

XYZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Block have risen 7.4% over the past three months, outperforming the broader industry but underperforming the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month P/E, XYZ stock is trading at 16.21X, which is at a discount to the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 26.87X.



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Block’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised northward 4.6% over the past month. It indicates a significant increase year over year.



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Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.