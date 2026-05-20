Block's Square Adds The Hat: Will This Accelerate Restaurant Growth?

Block’s XYZ Square is strengthening its presence in the restaurant and mid-market segments through point-of-sale and commerce solutions that help sellers accept payments, manage operations and improve customer engagement. New restaurant-focused offerings, including the early-access Square for Drive-Thru solution, are helping the company gain traction in higher-throughput food and beverage businesses.

A key example is Square’s partnership with The Hat, the restaurant chain known for its pastrami sandwiches. The Hat selected Square as a unified commerce platform to support operations across its 11 locations as it expands beyond California. The company needed real-time operational visibility, standardized workflows and seamless coordination across its restaurant portfolio.

Square for Restaurants addresses these requirements through centralized menu management and unified reporting, enabling leadership to monitor performance across locations and improve operational efficiency. The Hat also uses Square Register, paired with receipt printers and cash drawers, to support high-volume counter service, while Square Marketing helps strengthen customer engagement and loyalty as the brand enters new markets.

Square is seeing similar adoption from other restaurant brands, including Black Seed Bagels, which recently implemented Square’s unified commerce platform across its New York City locations. These product additions and customer wins are contributing to stronger business performance. In first-quarter 2026, Square’s gross profit rose 9% year over year to $982 million, while gross payment volume increased 13% to $61.2 billion, reflecting strong momentum in food and beverage, mid-market and international markets.

How Are Square’s Competitors Fairing?

Toast TOST added two notable enterprise wins: Hungry Howie’s selected Toast for a rollout across roughly 500 locations, using its restaurant technology suite for complex pizza operations, and The Alinea Group chose Toast as its preferred platform across Michelin-starred restaurants and bars, including Alinea, Next, The Aviary and The Office.

Fiserv’s FISV Clover recently expanded its restaurant offerings with Clover Reserve powered by Tabit, an enterprise-grade POS and hospitality solution for full-service and fine-dining restaurants. The platform adds advanced floor management, tableside service and unified payments, strengthening Clover’s push into complex restaurant operations, similar to Square’s restaurant-focused expansion.

XYZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Block have risen 20.6% over the past year, outperforming the broader industry but underperforming the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward 12-month P/E, XYZ stock is trading at 16.55X, which is at a discount to the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 26.48X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Block’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised northward 1.1% over the past month. It indicates a significant increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toast, Inc. (TOST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.