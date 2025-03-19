Block's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Block (NYSE:XYZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XYZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Block.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $104,365, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $752,269.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $125.0 for Block over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Block's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Block's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.9 $13.8 $13.8 $60.00 $143.5K 501 106 XYZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.55 $16.5 $16.55 $65.00 $104.3K 98 63 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.45 $17.35 $17.35 $47.50 $97.1K 33 43 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.3 $3.45 $70.00 $69.0K 2.3K 430 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.25 $3.35 $70.00 $67.0K 2.3K 229

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

Block's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,627,997, the XYZ's price is up by 1.42%, now at $60.49. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days. Expert Opinions on Block

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $92.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from BMO Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $89. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Block, targeting a price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Block, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Block, targeting a price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Block, targeting a price of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Block, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.