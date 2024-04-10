Block's Growth Fueled by Cash App Expansion, Square Ecosystem Focus, Says Analyst

Mizuho analyst maintains Buy rating for Block and raises price target to $106, citing potential upside from Cash App and Square ecosystems.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
