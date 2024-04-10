News & Insights

Block's Growth Fueled by Cash App Expansion, Square Ecosystem Focus, Says Analyst

April 10, 2024 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by Anusuya Lahiri for Benzinga ->

Mizuho analyst maintains Buy rating for Block and raises price target to $106, citing potential upside from Cash App and Square ecosystems.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

