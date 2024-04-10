Block's Growth Fueled by Cash App Expansion, Square Ecosystem Focus, Says Analyst

Mizuho analyst maintains Buy rating for Block and raises price target to $106, citing potential upside from Cash App and Square ecosystems.

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Feb 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

