Block's Cash App Unveils Pay-Over-Time for P2P Money Transfers

Block’s XYZ Cash App, a popular digital wallet, announced an innovative feature that lets customers convert peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers into flexible installment plans. This makes it the first major U.S. finance app to offer pay-over-time convenience for everyday money transfers.

From splitting utility bills, handling daily essentials payments, or sending money to family, customers can now stretch P2P payments over time, empowering better cash flow management exactly when its needed.

Pay over time for Cash App’s P2P transfers was designed with transparency and simplicity at its core. It features a clear upfront fee with no hidden costs, a short fixed term with no revolving balances and weekly repayment, no compounding interest for predictability from day one, flexible repayment options and eligibility for P2P sends of $25 or more made within the last 30 days.

Per Owen Jennings, executive officer and head of business for Block, “Millions of customers already use pay-over-time features within Cash App for card purchases, and this expansion builds on that existing behavior by extending a familiar experience to more transaction types within the app. We’re delivering flexibility at every touchpoint where customers are sending and spending their money. We’re going to continue down this path to build products that meet our customers where they are, giving them flexible options that fit their everyday financial lives.”

This launch builds on the success of Cash App’s retro pay-over-time feature launched a year ago for debit card purchases, and taps into rising demand for installment options beyond traditional merchant checkout experiences.

Conclusion

Cash App's P2P pay-over-time feature represents a smart evolution in digital wallets. This customer-centric move not only cements Cash App's leadership in fintech innovation but also signals a broader shift toward seamless, personalized financial tools that better fit customers’ lives.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 16.3% compared with the industry's fall of 18.6%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Internet-Software industry are Autodesk ADSK and Bentley Systems BSY, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADSK’s 2027 earnings per share has moved a cent northward to $12.38 over the past month.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSY’s 2026 earnings per share has moved 5 cents upward to $1.40 over the past two months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.