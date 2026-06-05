Block's Cash App Unveils NFC-Powered Tags for Faster Payments

Block’s XYZ Cash App, the popular peer-to-peer payment platform, is introducing a new way to pay with the launch of Cash App Tags. These NFC-enabled physical payment accessories allow customers to make purchases with a simple tap, eliminating the need to pull out a phone or payment card. The launch represents another step in Cash App’s efforts to make digital payments faster, more convenient and more personalized.

The first-edition Cash App Tag, called the pearlescent Cash App Wand, is designed with Gen Z consumers in mind. Equipped with a keychain, the Wand can be clipped onto personal items, making it easy to carry and use throughout the day. The product blends payment functionality with personal style, turning everyday transactions into an extension of self-expression.

The launch aligns with strong engagement among younger users. According to Cash App, one in five American teens already has a customizable Cash App Card, which can feature unique styles, stamps, emojis and personal designs. Additionally, a recent Cash App survey found that 38% of Gen Z consumers purchase collectibles, accessories or limited-edition items at least once a month, more than any other generation, highlighting demand for products that combine utility and individuality.

Getting started with a Cash App Tag is simple. Customers with an active Cash App Card can activate their Tag directly by opening Cash App on their phone and linking it to their Cash App Card account. Once the Tag is activated, customers can tap to pay in less than a second anywhere Visa contactless payments are accepted. The Tags are particularly useful in situations where phones may be inconvenient or not-permitted to pull out.

Security remains a key feature of the new payment accessory. Cash App Tags operate through the Cash App Card network, providing users with real-time transaction alerts, 24/7 fraud monitoring and the ability to instantly lock, unlock or deactivate a Tag within the app. The Cash App Wand is currently available for $25, plus applicable tax, to eligible Cash App Card holders ages 13 and older. Cash App says more limited-edition Tag designs will launch in the upcoming months.

Conclusion

The Cash App Tags deepen Cash App’s ecosystem among Gen Z, create new revenue opportunities and brand engagement through collectible accessories, speed up everyday payments and maintain strong security. Together, these factors could help improve customer retention, increase card spending and strengthen Cash App’s cultural relevance.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 6.9% compared with the industry's 3.9% growth.



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