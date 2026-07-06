Block's AI Automation Push: Will It Strengthen XYZ's Execution Edge?

Block Inc. XYZ is expanding its artificial intelligence strategy beyond product innovation, making AI a core driver of execution across its business. The company is using AI to accelerate product development, streamline decision-making, improve engineering productivity and deliver smarter customer-facing solutions.

A key part of this strategy is Builderbot, Block’s internal AI platform that enables employees to build, modify and troubleshoot product features directly through Slack. By automating routine engineering tasks, Builderbot shortens development cycles and supports more efficient innovation.

Block is also strengthening AI capabilities across its consumer and merchant ecosystems. Moneybot is now live across Cash App, while Managerbot has been rolled out to more than one million sellers and was expected to reach all Square sellers in June. More than one-third of customers using Moneybot for money movement have adopted an additional Cash App product, highlighting its cross-selling potential.

Managerbot acts as an AI-powered business assistant, using specialized agents to help sellers manage operations. It provides insights from sales, catalog, customer and reporting data, assisting merchants in tracking best-selling products, analyzing customer trends, generating revenue forecasts and automating reminders.

Block is also expanding AI-powered commerce through Square’s ChatGPT app and Claude plugin, enabling businesses to appear in AI-driven consumer recommendations and support direct ordering. AI is also improving internal efficiency, with production code changes per engineer up more than 2.5x, incident rates after code changes down more than 70% year over year, and AI tools reviewing more than 90% of production code change requests. This higher automation appears to be supporting operating leverage, with adjusted operating income margin rising to 25% in first-quarter 2026 from 20% in first-quarter 2025.

How Are Block’s Competitors Faring?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL is pushing into agentic commerce and AI-enabled checkout. Its partnership with OpenAI is aimed at enabling PayPal-powered transactions inside ChatGPT, while its work with Microsoft Copilot Checkout lets users discover and complete purchases without leaving the AI chatbot.

Shopify SHOP is also moving aggressively into AI commerce infrastructure. It has been involved in the Universal Commerce Protocol with Google, designed to let AI agents discover products and complete transactions with merchants.

XYZ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Block have rallied 31.5% over the past three months, outperforming the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month P/E, XYZ stock is trading at 17.66X, which is at a discount to the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 26.32X.



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Block’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 EPS has been revised northward by a cent to $3.90 over the past week. It indicates a significant increase year over year.



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Block currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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