BlockMint Technologies Observes Unusual Market Activity

BlockMint Technologies (TSE:BKMT) has released an update.
BlockMint Technologies has observed a significant increase in its share price and trading volumes, which the company attributes to speculation around cryptocurrency-related activities. The company assures that no new material information or promotional activities have influenced this market behavior.
