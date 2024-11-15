News & Insights

Stocks
BKLIF

BlockMint Technologies Observes Unusual Market Activity

November 15, 2024 — 01:11 pm EST

BlockMint Technologies (TSE:BKMT) has released an update.

BlockMint Technologies has observed a significant increase in its share price and trading volumes, which the company attributes to speculation around cryptocurrency-related activities. The company assures that no new material information or promotional activities have influenced this market behavior.

