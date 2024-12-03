BlockMint Technologies Expands Crypto Initiatives

BlockMint Technologies (TSE:BKMT) has released an update.

BlockMint Technologies is planning to expand its crypto portfolio by exploring new initiatives like staking and tokenization, with an aim to enhance shareholder value. The company is leveraging the favorable regulatory environment to potentially acquire tokens of Dogecoin, Avax, and Sonic, while considering a strategy similar to MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin model.

