Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi on Wednesday said a U.S. court had conditionally approved its bankruptcy plan and recommended that all who are entitled to vote should vote to accept the plan.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

