Oil
V

BlockFi partners with Visa to launch bitcoin rewards credit card

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Cryptocurrency startup BlockFi said on Tuesday it would partner with Visa Inc, Evolve Bank and credit card firm Deserve to offer a credit card that lets users earn bitcoin on purchases.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency startup BlockFi said on Tuesday it would partner with Visa Inc V.N, Evolve Bank and credit card firm Deserve to offer a credit card that lets users earn bitcoin on purchases.

Card users will receive a 1.5% cashback on an accrual basis for every transaction made through the card, which will then be converted to bitcoin and placed into a BlockFi account in a regular monthly cycle.

The service will initially be offered only in the United States and the shipping of cards will start in spring next year, BlockFi said in a blog post.

The move by BlockFi comes after PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O in October said it would allow customers to hold bitcoin and other virtual coins in its online wallet and shop using cryptocurrencies, a move which could help bitcoin and rival cryptocurrencies gain wider adoption as viable payment methods.

Bitcoin has surged about 160% this year, fueled by demand for riskier assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, interest in assets perceived as resistant to inflation and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

V PYPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    OPEC+ Heads Into Crucial Talks Still Split Over Output Plans

    OPEC and its allies headed into a two-day meeting with ministers still split on plans to delay a production boost, after failing to reach consensus in talks on Sunday night. Javier Blas reports on "Bloomberg Surveillance."

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular