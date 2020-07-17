BlockFi Hires Former Deutsche Bank, Barclays Alum as General Counsel
Crypto lending platform BlockFi has hired an experienced legal professional in a bid to stay ahead of the regulatory curve.
- Jonathan Mayers joins BlockFi as general counsel at a time governments and regulators are increasing regulatory pressure on companies working with cryptocurrencies.
- The company announced the news in a blog post Wednesday, with BlockFi CEO Zac Prince saying his company will âneed a firm regulatory structureâ moving forward.
- Mayers will oversee the development of a sound legal and compliance framework and ensure BlockFi participates in conversations with regulators, the firm said.
- The new hire has over 20 yearsâ experience in the legal and financial industries and more than 14 years experience in a counsel or general counsel role, according to his LinkedIn profile.
- Heâs previously worked at Deutsche Bank and Barclayâs, as well as legal firm Davis Polk & Wardwell and U.S. hedge fund Renaissance.
- BlockFi hired Adam Healy a veteran of the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft, to take charge of the firmâs security in mid-June.
- The firm offers cryptocurrency-backed loans and interest-bearing accounts.
