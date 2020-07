BlockFi Hires Former Deutsche Bank, Barclays Alum as General Counsel

Crypto lending platform BlockFi has hired an experienced legal professional in a bid to stay ahead of the regulatory curve.

Jonathan Mayers joins BlockFi as general counsel at a time governments and regulators are increasing regulatory pressure on companies working with cryptocurrencies.

The company announced the news in a blog post Wednesday, with BlockFi CEO Zac Prince saying his company will “need a firm regulatory structure” moving forward.

Mayers will oversee the development of a sound legal and compliance framework and ensure BlockFi participates in conversations with regulators, the firm said.

The new hire has over 20 years’ experience in the legal and financial industries and more than 14 years experience in a counsel or general counsel role, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He’s previously worked at Deutsche Bank and Barclay’s, as well as legal firm Davis Polk & Wardwell and U.S. hedge fund Renaissance.

BlockFi hired Adam Healy a veteran of the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft, to take charge of the firm’s security in mid-June.

The firm offers cryptocurrency-backed loans and interest-bearing accounts.

