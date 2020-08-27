BlockFi Adds an Independent Pricing Partner to Guard Against Flash Crashes
Crypto lender BlockFi is partnering with an independent crypto pricing provider to value customer deposits and collateral.
CF Benchmarks will price customersâ assets based on data it has sourced from five crypto exchanges that have passed the criteria in its methodology for pricing crypto: Bitstamp, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and itBit.Â
BlockFi is the first crypto lender for which CF Benchmarks is pricing assets, even though the company usually works with firms such as exchange-traded fund provider Wisdom Tree. In September of last year, CF Benchmarks was the first cryptocurrency index to be recognized as a âBenchmark Administratorâ under European regulations.Â
Related: Aave Becomes Second DeFi Project to Overtake MakerDAO for Most Crypto Deposited
Read more: CMEâs Bitcoin Index Provider Wins First EU Crypto Benchmark License
âYou might see other providers in the market that operate exchanges and use the exchange for pricing but it might not be an indication of where the actual price is and where the liquidity is,â David Olsson, BlockFiâs global managing director of European and Asian markets, said in an interview.
CF Benchmarksâ indices update every second versus the five or 15 seconds at other index providers, CF Benchmarks CEO Sui Chung said. Prior to adding CF Benchmarks, BlockFi was able to capture data several times a minute, said Olsson.
âIn terms of risk, letâs say with a five-second index â¦ if you try to liquidate the loan when the market is moving very quickly, you may miss the boat and by the time youâve managed to liquidate, youâre actually in negative equity,â Chung said.Â
Related: BlockFi Raises $50M From Universities, NBA Star, Others as Crypto Lending Soars
Read more: BlockFi Raises $50M From Universities, NBA Star, Others as Crypto Lending Soars
Because bitcoin is an asset that can move in clips of hundreds of dollars per second, capturing price data allows BlockFi to hedge against flash crashes more efficiently, Olsson added.
The partnership follows a $50 million Series C funding round BlockFi raised to increase personnel and equity capital as the company expands its global reach.Â
Related Stories
- Crypto Savings Accounts Are Coming to Fintech Firms That Use Wyre
- Genesisâ Crypto Lending Rebounds in 2Q; Firm Acknowledges Unsecured Loans
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.