Blockchain.com Raises $300M at $5.2B Valuation: Report
Blockchain.com has raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the company at $5.2 billion, 73% more than the company was deemed worth only a month ago, according to a published report.
- The investment into the London-headquartered firm was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the WSJ reported Wednesday.
- The news comes a month after the raising of $120 million in a round led by Google Ventures. In that round the company was valued at $3 billion.
- The deal is a sign that venture capital firms are once again diving into the crypto space, the report noted.
- Blockchain.com offers wallets, trading and numerous other crypto-related services to its 31 million customers.
- The company claims to have have over 70 million wallets across over 200 different countries.
See also: Blockchain.com Crypto Wallet Outage Affects ‘Large Number’ of Users
Related Stories
- Filecoin and Chainlink Integration Connects Smart Contract-Enabled Blockchains
- DeFi Should Look Beyond Tech Hubs for Growth
- Valid Points: How Ethereum’s Governance Process Alters ‘The Merge’
- Bitcoin Holds Support, Approaching Resistance Around $60K
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.