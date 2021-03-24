Blockchain.com Raises $300M at $5.2B Valuation: Report

Blockchain.com has raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the company at $5.2 billion, 73% more than the company was deemed worth only a month ago, according to a published report.

The investment into the London-headquartered firm was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the WSJ reported Wednesday.

The news comes a month after the raising of $120 million in a round led by Google Ventures. In that round the company was valued at $3 billion.

The deal is a sign that venture capital firms are once again diving into the crypto space, the report noted.

Blockchain.com offers wallets, trading and numerous other crypto-related services to its 31 million customers.

The company claims to have have over 70 million wallets across over 200 different countries.

