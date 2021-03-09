Blockchain.com Crypto Wallet Outage Affects ‘Large Number’ of Users

Crypto wallet firm Blockchain.com announced Tuesday it is experiencing an outage that has impacted “a large number of customers.” The company, which recently raised $120 million, is currently investigating the issue.

In a follow-up tweet, Blockchain.com told its customers, “please rest assured your funds are secure.”

As of 13:37 UTC, the outage was still listed on Blockchain.com’s status page.

Related: Taco Bell Just Sold a Collection of 5 Fast-Food-Themed NFTs

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.