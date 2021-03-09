Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain.com Crypto Wallet Outage Affects ‘Large Number’ of Users

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
CEO Peter Smith

Crypto wallet firm Blockchain.com announced Tuesday it is experiencing an outage that has impacted “a large number of customers.” The company, which recently raised $120 million, is currently investigating the issue.

In a follow-up tweet, Blockchain.com told its customers, “please rest assured your funds are secure.”

As of 13:37 UTC, the outage was still listed on Blockchain.com’s status page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

