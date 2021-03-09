Blockchain.com Crypto Wallet Outage Affects ‘Large Number’ of Users
Crypto wallet firm Blockchain.com announced Tuesday it is experiencing an outage that has impacted “a large number of customers.” The company, which recently raised $120 million, is currently investigating the issue.
In a follow-up tweet, Blockchain.com told its customers, “please rest assured your funds are secure.”
As of 13:37 UTC, the outage was still listed on Blockchain.com’s status page.
Related: Taco Bell Just Sold a Collection of 5 Fast-Food-Themed NFTs
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Related Stories
- US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Clarify Crypto Regulations
- DODO DEX Drained of $3.8M in DeFi Exploit
- Private Swiss Bank NPB Launches Digital Asset Trading, Custody Services
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- Ethereum’s ‘EIP 1559’ Fee Market Overhaul Greenlit for July
- IRS Initiates ‘Operation Hidden Treasure’ to Root Out Unreported Crypto Income
- NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties Firm Dapper Labs Raising $250M+ at $2B Valuation: Report
- Bidding Reaches $2.5M as Twitter’s Dorsey Highlights NFT Version of First-Ever Tweet