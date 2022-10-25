Blockchain Will Play a Pivotal Role in Countering Cyberattacks

Cyberattacks have become an unwanted, but now common occurrence as the world increasingly becomes more digital and operations are moved online. The high-growth potential of blockchain technology could play a pivotal role in helping to counter cyberattacks.

There's not one specific way, but a plethora of ways blockchain could help defend against a cyberattack. From making data comprehension easier to enhancing already-existing security measures, the potential for blockchain appears to have no limit in the field of cybersecurity.

"Cyberattacks on important assets will increase, and blockchain will be at the core of successfully averting them," a Business Wire press release noted. "Blockchain adoption will enable administrators to gain better visibility of procedures at various junctions of the governmental value chain."

"The technology will be extremely beneficial for segments such as managing digital identities, regulating international financial settlements, and securing defense procurements and weapon systems," the release added. "Moreover, future battlefields will use computer-controlled and IoT-based communication platforms. Blockchain will be a vital component in encrypting and safeguarding battlefield strategies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.