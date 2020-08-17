Blockchain Venture Capital Firm SPiCE VC Taps Coinbase as Digital Asset Custody Partner
Blockchain venture capital firm SpiceVC announced Monday that Coinbase Custody has agreed to serve as its digital asset custodian for the firmâs Spice token.Â
- In a press announcement emailed to CoinDesk, the venture capital firm said the partnership with Coinbase will help investors reliably store and withdraw their Spice tokens.Â
- Some of the firms in which SPiCE VC has invested include Bakkt, INX and Lottery.com.
- In a recent announcement, Coinbase said itâs going to offer bitcoin-backed loans to customers in the United States. Capped at $20,000 per customer, the bitcoin-backed loans carry an interest rate of 8 percent for a repayment period of a year or less.Â
Related Stories
- Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Token Starts Trading on Coinbase
- Coinbase to Offer Bitcoin-Backed Loans to US Customers
- Appeals Court Backs Coinbase in Bitcoin Gold Fork âBreach of Contractâ Lawsuit
- Coinbase Exits Industry Lobbying Group in Protest Over Recent Unspecified âDecisionsâ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.