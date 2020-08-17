Blockchain Venture Capital Firm SPiCE VC Taps Coinbase as Digital Asset Custody Partner

Blockchain venture capital firm SpiceVC announced Monday that Coinbase Custody has agreed to serve as its digital asset custodian for the firmâs Spice token.Â

In a press announcement emailed to CoinDesk, the venture capital firm said the partnership with Coinbase will help investors reliably store and withdraw their Spice tokens.Â



Some of the firms in which SPiCE VC has invested include Bakkt, INX and Lottery.com.



In a recent announcement, Coinbase said itâs going to offer bitcoin-backed loans to customers in the United States. Capped at $20,000 per customer, the bitcoin-backed loans carry an interest rate of 8 percent for a repayment period of a year or less.Â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.