Blockchain to Play ‘Essential Role’ in Farming Supply Chains, Says US Government

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
(Michael Gäbler/Wikimedia Commons)

The U.S. Department for Agriculture says it expects blockchain will become a key component in supply chain management and traceability.

  • In the Federal Register last week, the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), the Dept. of Agricultureâs standardization and testing authority, said distributed ledger technology (DLT), which includes blockchain, will likely play an âessential roleâ in complex supply chains.
  • Businesses can use DLT to track a single item in real-time in a secure, verifiable, and transparent way, AMS said.
  • The agency added many modern DLT solutions are permissioned; confidential and business-sensitive information is only disclosed to authorized entities.
  • Supply chain management is already an established use case for blockchain â the likes of Daimler, Tesla, and Amazon have all explored using DLT in theirs.
  • GrainChain, a blockchain platform tracing agricultural products, raised $5 million in a funding round earlier this year.
  • The U.S. Air Force renewed a tech contractor's mandate in June to assess the value of using blockchain for its own military supply chain.

See also: World Economic Forum Looks to Blockchain for Supply Chain Woes

