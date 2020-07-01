Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain Tech Vendor Bison Trails Adds Ethereum 2.0 Support

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
Bison Trails' Viktor Bunin speaks with CoinDesk's John Biggs at ETHDenver. (Image via CoinDesk video)

Blockchain technology firm Bison Trails announced its support for features of Eth2 ahead of Ethereumâs planned upgrade.Â 

  • In an announcement on Monday, the firm said it would support features such as ETH staking and automatically managed validator notes on the upgraded blockchain. A founding member of the Facebook-led Libra Association, Bison Trails provides blockchain infrastructure services to firms.Â 
  • Ethereumâs transition this fall will move the network from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake one in order to improve scaling and reduce power requirements. Bison Trails said helping Eth2 launch was also an opportunity to secure the chain and earn staking rewards.Â 
  • The firm noted its software would manage client infrastructure automatically, thereby removing the need to manually manage participation when network requirements change.Â 
  • Bison Trails recently signed a deal with NEAR Protocol, the claimed âEthereum Killer,â to host its validator set.Â 

See also: ConsenSys Spins Up Staking Service in Anticipation of Ethereum 2.0

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular