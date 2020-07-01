Blockchain Tech Vendor Bison Trails Adds Ethereum 2.0 Support
Blockchain technology firm Bison Trails announced its support for features of Eth2 ahead of Ethereumâs planned upgrade.Â
- In an announcement on Monday, the firm said it would support features such as ETH staking and automatically managed validator notes on the upgraded blockchain. A founding member of the Facebook-led Libra Association, Bison Trails provides blockchain infrastructure services to firms.Â
- Ethereumâs transition this fall will move the network from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake one in order to improve scaling and reduce power requirements. Bison Trails said helping Eth2 launch was also an opportunity to secure the chain and earn staking rewards.Â
- The firm noted its software would manage client infrastructure automatically, thereby removing the need to manually manage participation when network requirements change.Â
- Bison Trails recently signed a deal with NEAR Protocol, the claimed âEthereum Killer,â to host its validator set.Â
