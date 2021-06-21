Blockchain Stocks: Why MARA, SOS, RIOT, HVBTF Stocks Are Down Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Blockchain stocks are falling on Monday as investors react to the falling price of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptos aren’t doing well today and it’s thanks to several different factors. Chief among them is China cracking down on mining of the digital assets. This comes as the People’s Bank of China told financial institutions to stop facilitating transactions of cryptos.

As a result of this news, several cryptos are also taking a beating. That includes some of the biggest ones, such as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD), and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). You can learn more about that at this link.

Now let’s check in on how the news is affecting some of the biggest blockchain stocks today.

Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA ) stock starts off our list with shares falling more than 2% and some 5 million units changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 19 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) stock starts off our list with shares falling more than 2% and some 5 million units changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 19 million shares. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS ) stock is up next with shares dropping almost 8% as over 8 million shares traded. That’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 35 million shares.

(NYSE: ) stock is up next with shares dropping almost 8% as over 8 million shares traded. That’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 35 million shares. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT ) shares join the list of blockchain stocks falling with it down around 3% as some 5 million shares moved. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 19.8 million shares.

(NASDAQ: ) shares join the list of blockchain stocks falling with it down around 3% as some 5 million shares moved. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 19.8 million shares. HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) stock finishes off the list with shares down more than 2% as around 630,000 shares change hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.2 million shares.

There’s plenty of other crypto news today that investors will want to keep up on.

