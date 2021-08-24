Blockchain Startup InfStones Raises $10M in Series A Funding Round

Blockchain infrastructure startup InfStones raised $10 million in a Series A funding round that was led by Shanghai-based Qiming Ventures and included investments from DHVC, HashKey Capital, Plug and Play, SNZ Holdings and the family office of entrepreneur Liang Xinjun, a co-founder and former CEO of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

The startup’s main product is a platform where users can run validator nodes, access on-chain data and build decentralized applications across multiple blockchain networks such as Binance Smart Chain, Cardano, Chainlink, Ethereum, Polkadot, Polygon and Solana.

Crypto exchange Binance, blockchain infrastructure provider imToken and Dune Analytics use the platform.

InfStones is betting on proof-of-stake (PoS) networks, such as the one used in the upcoming Ethereum 2.0, as becoming the “go-to” consensus mechanism, the startup’s CEO, Zhenwu Shi, said in a statement to CoinDesk.

PoS is less energy intensive that the proof-of-work (PoW) model used by the Bitcoin blockchain and the current iteration of Ethereum.

Shanghai-based Qiming Ventures is an established tech venture-capital firm in China, and HashKey Capital is a Hong Kong-based blockchain VC.

