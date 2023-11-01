Blockchain Protocol MakerDAO Transfers $250M From Coinbase To Protect DAI Stablecoin Peg

MakerDAO (CRYPTO: DAI) transferred $250 million, half of the $500 million it holds, from its Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) custody account to DAI’s peg stability module (PSM).

The goal is to protect the peg for its DAI stablecoin, as reported by Blockworks.

PSM is a collateral pool that lets users mint USDC for DAI 1:1 and arbitrage DAI back to its dollar peg.

Industry titans BlackRock, DTCC, OCC, State Street, Société Générale, Hedera, Citi, BMO, Northern Trust, Citibank, Amazon, S&P Global, Google, Invesco, and Moody’s will join our November 13 Fintech Deal Day and November 14 Future of Digital Assets. Secure a spot here to join them!

Read Also: Crypto Titans Of 2023: Tracing The Meteoric Rise From 2022 Investments

DAI’s USDC reserves are required to be above at least $200 million to consider it safe. The reserves dropped below $60 million on Tuesday morning, just when Maker’s manager transferred half of its holdings.

If the reserves are emptied, the DAI price would move above or below a dollar.

MakerDAO, which runs on Ethereum with DAI as a stablecoin, keeps its value close to USD through a system of decentralized participants incentivized by smart contracts to perform maintenance and governance functions.

Monetalis CEO Allan Pedersen said that PSM funds had dropped below $300 million, and this should lead to a transfer from Maker’s account.

Monetalis also contacted the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) about the forum post.

Blockworks reports citing close sources to the matter that larger transfers out of the PSM seemed to be going toward centralized exchanges.

Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets conference is scheduled in New York on Nov. 14. Attend and learn more about MakerDAO and USDC. The gathering is seen as pivotal for the digital assets community. The event will spotlight the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the digital asset realm.

Pedersen wrote on Maker’s forum that the teams are working to automate the PSM using smart contracts, “​​but, for now, the instruction-based automation using trustees, administrators, legal structures and banks/central exchanges is safe and stable.”

In March, MakerDAO members voted against diversifying its primary reserve stablecoin asset backing its DAI token and chose to keep Circle’s USDC despite the token witnessing a significant drop.

Also Read: Circle Starts USDC Minting On Polygon PoS, Skips Ethereum Bridges

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.