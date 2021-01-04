Blockchain Platform Telos Launches Crypto Tokens That Act Like Treasurys
Blockchain platform Telos has launched non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that perform similarly to U.S. Treasury bonds, allowing cryptocurrency projects to sell tokens that are locked until maturity.
- The “T-Bond” NFTs can be sold or traded on secondary markets or used as a yield hedge for tokens offering staking rewards, said Telos in a press release.
- The tokens will have a lifecycle with three periods: creation, hold/trade and maturity.
- Cryptocurrency projects can sell tokens that are locked into the NFTs until maturity conditions are met, such as the launch of a mainnet.
- T-Bond NFTs are a “new option” for any project looking for funding based on future technical achievement, said Douglas Horn, chief architect of the Telos blockchain.
- The T-Bond NFTs will see their first use in a liquidity pool for Telos’ TLOS token against ether on DeFi platform Uniswap.
- The company added that T-Bond NFTs are not technically bonds as they are not debt instruments.
