Blockchain for the Masses: Web3 Apps Aim for End Users

"Blockchain, not Bitcoin (BTC-USD)" was a central discussion during the emergence of decentralized finance, the first Web3 app to gain traction beyond the closed-circuit cryptoverse. The phrase implied that the underlying technology should be the main focus instead of cryptocurrency -- blockchain’s first use case. However, the last couple of years have shown that blockchain is a narrow topic that doesn’t resonate with end users and is only relevant to developers and decentralization enthusiasts. The average user doesn’t even feel the urge to understand blockchain or decentralization.

The blockchain ecosystem got a second wind to rework its narrative to reach the mainstream with the rise of Web3. This time, the industry is concentrated on solving the pain points of the end users -- students, families, and workers -- better than traditional Web2 apps. The conversation has shifted from which blockchain has the best throughput to the security, reliability, and user experience provided by blockchain-based apps, with blockchain taking its place as the underlying technology of a new era.

With a clear focus, developers started building Web3 apps on blockchain that cater to the needs of everyday users, including security, storage, identification, and more. Unlike initial blockchain-based apps from several years ago, one key characteristic of the next-gen Web3 apps is that they aim for the user experience above all else. After all, if it’s not simple enough for an average user with a smartphone, it has no chance to break beyond tech circles and reach a mainstream audience.

Web3 Apps for Everyday Users

By their nature, decentralized infrastructures provide superior privacy compared to centralized solutions. One such area to benefit from this advantage is data storage, and Web3 developers have already started taking notice.

Digital security solutions provider Serenity Shield has recently launched StrongBox, a decentralized app (DApp) that offers secure data storage for any type of digital asset. Aimed at “individuals, families and businesses” seeking protection, StrongBox provides storage for both digital files and cryptocurrencies.

Instead of storing data on centralized databases or cloud services that are prone to data breaches, Serenity Shield’s DApp holds data on the blockchain in a decentralized manner, making it more resistant to tampering. Users can pick up to 1,000 terabytes of storage capacity, and the decentralized approach removes the need for any additional services, such as firewalls or backups.

Staying true to the Web3 ethos, StrongBox gives users control over who can access their data. There is even an inheritance feature that enables the secure transfer of a user’s digital assets and files to designated heirs.

Social Media as a Gateway to Web3

Another major use case of Web3 technologies is the SocialFi apps and services. Using the existing social networks like X (formerly Twitter) as the base layer, decentralized social platforms such as Friend.tech bridge Web2 to Web3. The “DeSocial” trend works to the benefit of Web3, opening a gateway for traditional social media users to jump into the world of Web3.

Users who join those platforms with their existing social media accounts are given a self-custodial Web3 wallet. Friend.tech and similar apps offer a new experience in a familiar environment, opening monetization opportunities for all users and not just influencers with a big audience.

Value Provided by Blockchain

Blockchain technology as an infrastructure has come to a point where it needs to leave the conversation it started. Just like how the majority of the population is not talking about electricity or wondering about what makes their smartphone work, decentralized apps also started leaving the talks about blockchain or decentralization behind. Apps that provide real-world value to users and that are easy to use will have more say in the future of Web3.

