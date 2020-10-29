Blockchain Firm Figment Raises $2.5M in Funding Round Led by Bonfire Ventures
Canada-based blockchain infrastructure provider Figment has completed another multi-million dollar funding round.
- Announced Thursday, the startup said it raised $2.5 million in an additional funding round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from FJ Labs, XDL Capital Group and BKCM, among others.
- “This new round of capital will enable Figment to continue to invest in our best-in-class blockchain staking, governance and developer tools,” Figment’s CEO Lorien Gabel said in a statement.
- The funding follows a pre-seed round of $1 million in 2018 and a seed round in 2019 bringing in $1.5 million, also with participation from Bonfire, XDL and FJ Labs.
- Gabel said the company believes in an internet where people control and profit from their own data, rather than “large data monopolies and governments” – an objective Figment is working to achieve.
- The company provides infrastructure and tools for networks such as Cosmos, Polkadot, Celo and Skale, as well as offering what it calls “institutional grade” staking services on over 30 blockchains.
See also: Predictions Platform Polymarket Raises $4M From Polychain, Naval Ravikant and More
Related Stories
- Iran Amends Law to Allow Imports to Be Funded With Cryptocurrency
- FTX Launches Bitcoin Pairs for Top Stocks Like Amazon, Apple and Tesla
- Gemini Exchange Launches Crypto Trading Against the Euro
- Former BitLicense Chief to Manage Andreessen Horowitz’s Cryptocurrency Efforts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.