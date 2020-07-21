Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain Fintech Firm BitBond Joins German Bank Association Bankenverband

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published

Bitbond, a Germany-based firm that provides blockchain enabled tokenization services, announced on Tuesday that it had become a member of the German bank association Bankenverband.Â 

  • In an emailed announcement, the firm said that the bank association has already been working with initiatives like the digital euro, and BitBond would contribute its expertise in the tokenization and digital asset custody area through its membership.Â 
  • Bankenverband, or the Association of German Banks, represents about 200 commercial banks in the country.Â 
  • Back in February, BitBond said it had partnered with the Munich based bank, Bank von der Heydt, to help integrate blockchain technology with the bankâs established securitization services.Â 

