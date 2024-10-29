News & Insights

Technology

Blockchain ETF (BLOK) Hits New 52-Week High

October 29, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Sanghamitra Saha for Zacks ->

For investors seeking momentum, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 103.6% from its 52-week low price of $20.28/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

BLOK in Focus

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide total return by investing at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of transformational data sharing technologies. The product charges 76 bps in annual fees (See: All Technology ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Bitcoin has surged to more than $71,000 for the first time since June, driven by market speculation surrounding the outcome of next week’s U.S. elections. Traders are betting on bullish market conditions regardless of the election outcome.

More Gains Ahead?

The BLOK ETF might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 83.46, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.