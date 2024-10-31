News & Insights

Blockchain Coinvestors Plans Liquidation and Delisting

October 31, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Class A ( (BCSA) ) has issued an announcement.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (BCSA) announced its decision to liquidate, as it will not complete its initial business combination by the November 15, 2024 deadline. This will lead to the redemption of all outstanding Class A ordinary shares at an estimated price of $11.39 per share and subsequent dissolution. The funds in the company’s trust account, approximately $17.9 million, will be used to redeem shares, with the liquidation of the trust account expected by November 13, 2024. Following this, the company’s securities will be delisted from Nasdaq, and its registration terminated.

