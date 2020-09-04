Blockchain Capital Isn’t Flattered by Imitation, Sues Similarly Named Firm

Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging a Florida company, Blockchain Capital Management LLC (BCM), has infringed on its trademark by using a similar name to operate in the financial services sector.Â BCMâs founder says the accused firm will soon be dissolved.

The San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital was co-founded by crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce and partners Bart Stephens and Bradford Stephens in 2013. The venture capital firm has invested in over 55 tokens and equities.Â

Blockchain Capitalâs complaint argues the alleged infringement can cause confusion and creates the possibility of the public being deceived.

The San Francisco-based firm wants the Florida Secretary of State to either dissolve BCM or force it to remove âBlockchain Capitalâ from its name.Â

The suit may be short-lived as BCM founder Fareed Ifthikar told CoinDesk in a LinkedIn message that BCM is largely a dormant company and has no intention of fighting the case.

âWe have asked our counsel to start the process of dissolution for the aforementioned company and should be completed soon,â said IfthikarÂ

