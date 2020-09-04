Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain Capital Isn’t Flattered by Imitation, Sues Similarly Named Firm

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published
(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flikr)

Venture capital firm Blockchain Capital filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging a Florida company, Blockchain Capital Management LLC (BCM), has infringed on its trademark by using a similar name to operate in the financial services sector.Â  BCMâs founder says the accused firm will soon be dissolved.

  • The San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital was co-founded by crypto entrepreneur Brock Pierce and partners Bart Stephens and Bradford Stephens in 2013. The venture capital firm has invested in over 55 tokens and equities.Â 
  • Blockchain Capitalâs complaint argues the alleged infringement can cause confusion and creates the possibility of the public being deceived.
  • The San Francisco-based firm wants the Florida Secretary of State to either dissolve BCM or force it to remove âBlockchain Capitalâ from its name.Â 
  • The suit may be short-lived as BCM founder Fareed Ifthikar told CoinDesk in a LinkedIn message that BCM is largely a dormant company and has no intention of fighting the case.
  • âWe have asked our counsel to start the process of dissolution for the aforementioned company and should be completed soon,â said IfthikarÂ 

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular