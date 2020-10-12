Blockchain Can Give $1.7T Boost to Global Economy by 2030: PwC Report

Blockchain technology stands to boost the global economy by $1.7 trillion in the next decade with Asia seeing the most economic benefit, according to a new report by consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

PwC economists forecast a tipping point in 2025 if blockchain technologies are adopted at scale across the world, and expect blockchain applications to boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by $1.76 trillion, (1.4% of global GDP) by 2030.ÃÂ ÃÂ

According to the report, blockchain will make the biggest impact on AsiaÃ¢ÂÂs economy with China, India and Japan driving adoption in the region.

China stands to gain the highest potential net benefit at $440 billion, with the U.S. following at $407 billion.ÃÂ

Germany, Japan, U.K., India and France are each estimated to benefit by more than $50 billion in the same period.

The report identified five key application areas of blockchain with potential to generate economic value: product tracking and tracing ($962 billion), financial services and payments ($433 billion), identity security and credentials ($224 billion), contracts and dispute resolution ($73 billion), customer engagement and reward programs ($54 billion).ÃÂ

Public administration, education and health care sectors will benefit the most ($574 billion increase by 2030) by Ã¢ÂÂcapitalizing on the efficiencies blockchain brings to the world of identity and credentials,Ã¢ÂÂ the report said.

A survey conducted as part of the report revealed 61% of CEOs across the world are placing digital transformation of core business operations and processes among their top three priorities.

Ã¢ÂÂSerious activity around blockchain is cutting through every industry across the globe right now,Ã¢ÂÂ Steve Davies, global Blockchain leader at PwC, said in the report. In a press statement he added that the acceleration of disruptive trends in the business world is driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.ÃÂ

