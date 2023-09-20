Blockchain Can Become the 'Magic Button' for the African Economy

By Christopher Louis Tsu

An investment conference in Kenya kicked off with a beautiful wish by an African cabinet minister: “I wish I could wake up in the morning and press a ‘magic button’ to merge all of Africa’s 42 currencies into one.” Over the next three days, a similar tune was echoed by a broad spectrum of African ministers and industry leaders.

A significant opportunity has emerged to turn that dream of a ‘magic button’ into reality. Technology surely plays a central role in this realization, supported by the demographics of 1.4 billion people under the age of twenty. Throughout history, technology has always favored the underdeveloped by providing tools and inventions to bridge gaps more efficiently and promptly. Emerging technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence can assume this position and catalyze Africa in solving its macroeconomic issues.

Africa is one of the richest continents, with vast natural resources and a young labor force ready to work for lower wages. In contrast, Africa has one of the poorest economies with a highly fragmented financial landscape — over 40 currencies representing more than 50 countries. This alone makes cross-border transactions a nightmare, even if you just need to send money to your family living in a neighboring country. More specifically, Sub-Saharan Africa is infamous for lacking physical infrastructure for financial services, leaving a vast population in rural areas without any means to receive basic banking services.

Africa needs new tools to compensate for lack of traditional finance

Trading between African countries is also highly inefficient due to political instability in the region. Different countries favor different currencies, and it’s hard to say that the continent has reliable, developed capital markets. Since Africa lacks large-scale transportation infrastructure, and almost all transport is done by land routes, moving goods between countries can cost twice as much compared to the standard international fees. A coffee plantation owner I know summed it up very well: “Trying to do business in Africa is similar to walking through glue; you’ll eventually get there, but you’ll probably leave behind the skin of your feet, or if you’re lucky, just your shoes.”

Blockchain technology combined with AI can provide leapfrogging opportunities for the continent. A prime example of using blockchain to jump ahead of traditional banking systems lies in the same-day cross-border clearing between banks and real-time settlement using peer-to-peer transactions.

Once blockchain infrastructure becomes ubiquitous in the financial sector, it will accelerate the tokenization of illiquid African assets and create transparent financial markets. When the blockchain infrastructure is in place, builders will be able to build, and slowly, but suddenly, all the dominoes will fall, creating opportunities for DeFi lending, borrowing, micropayments and remittance.

Blockchain has the potential to directly bridge cross border payments with instant settlement, no counterparty risk and reduce the requirement to depend on foreign reserves. It can make international and intra-Africa trade more efficient. Unbanked or low-income, those without investment access can now ‘stake’ and earn 'interest.' This transformative shift will occur in every income category, from the poorest to the richest.

The macroeconomic impact of converting a nation from immediately cashing out their local currency into commodities – like a bag of salt or a second-hand car – to investing in credible financial ‘staking’ products has wide-ranging implications, which can be discussed in a different piece. For now, I am more than convinced that the governments would participate in these programs in a heartbeat, as this could benefit both sides. For example, sovereign debt exclusively offered to institutions could now be fractionalized for low-income individuals — a win-win situation for the government and its citizens.

Attracting value-added manufacturing

More than anything, Africa needs to attract value-added manufacturing and service industries instead of exporting natural resources in bulk. Blockchain-based financial services are poised to catalyze this process by introducing transparency and significantly expanding access to credit facilities, which could cumulate to a new epoch of foreign direct investment (FDI).

The tokenization of financial products will stimulate manufacturing within Africa, adding value to industries and making the region more attractive for investments. With transparency, efficiency and accountability in supply chain management — made possible and easily accessible by blockchain — Africa can ramp up its efforts to level the playing field with developed economies. We picture a future where blockchain infrastructure could be leveraged to sweep these 42 African currencies under the carpet and offer a big magic button to the 54 countries.

Author bio

Louis Tsu is CEO of the Venom Foundation blockchain and a veteran entrepreneur with 40 years in tech, during which he founded four companies in EDA, electronic design automation tools, digital TV, satellite comms and medical biotech. His background crosses over finance, macroeconomics, and technology and has several patents to his name. With Venom, his attention is on building a competing blockchain that can help people en masse.

