Blockchain Bites: Your Guide to Invest Ethereum Economy

At stake

Invest: ethereum economy, a full day of conversation, workshopping and networking around the future of money, goes live today atÃÂ 9 a.m. ET.

Starting off with a keynote speech from Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin, the virtual event will also see appearances from MakerDAO Co-Founder Rune Christensen, Gauntlet CEO Tarun Chitra and CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert, among many, many more.ÃÂ

The most in-depth conference to date dedicated to the Ethereum economy is a gated event. You canÃÂ register nowÃÂ to gain access to the dayÃ¢ÂÂs panels as well as video-on-demand content released in the coming days.ÃÂ

First, a few words fromÃÂ Leigh Cuen.ÃÂ

Value proposition?

The fully virtual CoinDeskÃÂ invest: ethereum economyÃÂ is kicking off with a keynote from none other than Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin, delivering a speech titled Ã¢ÂÂEth 2.0 and the Road Ahead.Ã¢ÂÂ This raises the question of whether people should invest in a project that failed to scale the first time around. The answer may be more complicated than a simple yes or no.ÃÂ

The fact is, Buterin and dozens of his co-founders created something real, a robust community that ships code, lobbies lawmakers, tests and uses products, broadcasts marketing materials and orchestrates live events.ÃÂ

Sure, Buterin and Ethereum co-founder Joseph LubinÃÂ subsidizeÃÂ this community development through organizations like ConsenSys and the Ethereum Foundation. But there areÃÂ plenty of peopleÃÂ taking on such responsibilities for themselves, without any direct connection to the founders.

The real question is, can a volunteer community that reaches *beyond* the traditional tech industry make reliable software?ÃÂ

Many skilled and experienced technologists contributed to ButerinÃ¢ÂÂs Eth 2.0 roadmap, but the communityÃ¢ÂÂs diversity is also a hindrance. These people have different goals and skill levels. Computer systems rely on simplicity, not complexity. Complex systems break easily. In order to work efficiently, EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs builders may need to prioritize and focus with more rigor than they did in the past. ÃÂ

The first version of Ethereum built a proof-of-concept using a new software toolbox, with all kinds of gadgets. ThatÃÂ initial modelÃÂ was uneconomical to use in times of high traffic, which isnÃ¢ÂÂt ideal for any Ã¢ÂÂmainstreamÃ¢ÂÂ platform.ÃÂ

Will people use the Eth 2.0 toolbox to build a sturdy, secure platform? Or will it remain a playground of unicorn-themed experiments with friends? Even for a trust-minimizing technology, EthereumÃ¢ÂÂs long-term value is reliant on trust in the communityÃ¢ÂÂs ability to focus and deliver. This event, Invest: Eth, is their pitch to the public on their competence to do so.

What not to miss

HereÃ¢ÂÂs a quick guide to the virtual panels you wonÃ¢ÂÂt want to miss.ÃÂ

9:00 a.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 9:30 a.m. ET.ÃÂ Keynote: Eth 2.0 and the Road Ahead

Vitalik Buterin will discuss the future of the Ã¢ÂÂworld computer,Ã¢ÂÂ why the transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake consensus is necessary to fulfilling its mission and how the Ethereum community will get there.

10:00 a.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 10:30 a.m.ÃÂ A New Age: A Primer on Eth 2.0 Monetary Policy and Game Theory

Delphi DigitalÃ¢ÂÂs Alex Gedevani will break down Eth 2.0Ã¢ÂÂs new monetary policy and incentive structure fundamental to understanding Ethereum as an investment opportunity.ÃÂ

1:00 p.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 1:30 p.m.ÃÂ Can CeDeFi Eat the World? CZ Talks 1:1 With Leigh Cuen

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao offers a vision for the centralized exchange he built to cannibalize itself. By promoting decentralization on all fronts ÃÂ and relying on the BNB token for value accrual, Binance Chain has quietly become among the most important chains in the ecosystem. As the DeFi economy ramps up and fierce competition from both centralized and decentralized counterparts continues to mount, can BinanceÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂCeDeFiÃ¢ÂÂ ambitions prevail?ÃÂ

2:00 p.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 2:30 p.m.ÃÂ Wall Street and Off-Chain ETH

GrayscaleÃ¢ÂÂs Michael Sonnenshein, ErisXÃ¢ÂÂs Thomas Chippas and OKexÃ¢ÂÂs Lennix Lai will discuss the fundamental value proposition of ether and the litany of tokens and financial products Ethereum has wrought.ÃÂ

2:45 p.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 3:00 p.m.ÃÂ Trade Secrets: The Ã¢ÂÂTriple PointÃ¢ÂÂ Bull Case for ETH

David Hoffman of Bankless argues that, with the migration to Eth 2.0 and the implementation of EIP-1559, ETH is poised to become the worldÃ¢ÂÂs first Ã¢ÂÂtriple pointÃ¢ÂÂ asset Ã¢ÂÂ one that creates value through being locked in DeFi, staked or consumed outright.ÃÂ

3:30 p.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 3:45 p.m.ÃÂ Trade Secrets: Fast and Cheap Ã¢ÂÂ Why Sam Bankman-Fried Chose to Build on Solana

SBF lays out the calculus behind the decision to move Serum from Ethereum to the Solana blockchain and what might happen to Ethereum if faster and cheaper alternatives catch on.

4:30 p.m. Ã¢ÂÂ 5:00 pmÃÂ Stablecoins, Hyper-Collateralization and the DeFi Economy

The rise of fiat- and algorithm-backed stablecoins has largely put cryptoÃ¢ÂÂs volatility narrative to rest. Now, they have become the bridge into the DeFi economy as well as an engine of hyper-collateralization and Ã¢ÂÂmoney games.Ã¢ÂÂ Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire will discuss these programmatic tools with AaveÃ¢ÂÂs Stani Kulechov and dYdXÃ¢ÂÂs Antonio Juliano.

9:00 p.m.ÃÂ Keynote: Andre Cronje + Ian Lee (Ideo CoLab)

DeFi luminary Andre Cronje and IDEO CoLab Managing Director Ian Lee will appear for a late night discussion.ÃÂ

The ledger

Camila Russo, the founder of The Defiant and the author of Ã¢ÂÂThe Infinite Machine,Ã¢ÂÂ writes about the Ã¢ÂÂinternet of valueÃ¢ÂÂ being built on or using Ethereum. This section has been excerpted fromÃÂ its original.ÃÂ

Decentralized web

The internet is at the cusp of entering a new phase, one where entrenched rulers are dethroned, more power is reclaimed by individuals and value moves as freely as cat GIFs.

To understand why we need a better internet in the first place, consider this question: IsnÃ¢ÂÂt it weird the internet isnÃ¢ÂÂt good at money? Think about it. The applications we use every day to search, to communicate, even to shop; the companies that dominate the web are very bad at dealing with money, even if theyÃ¢ÂÂre very good at making it. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs a separate checkout process, where you repeatedly enter all your information. Cards issued in some countries donÃ¢ÂÂt work on local websites in other countries. Sometimes you wait for what feels like an eternity watching that tiny wheel turn, to have the transaction fail.ÃÂ

More complex transactions are almost unthinkable. Influencers and creators should be able to monetize their likes, retweets and views, with micropayments streamed from followers, without any platform taking a cut. Less-famous mortals should get paid if they opt in to view ads or consent to sharing their information. Transferring ownership of valuable assets, from art to real estate, shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt take several intermediaries and tons of paperwork.

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs the internetÃ¢ÂÂs TCP/IP protocol. There are apps built on top of it. And, separately, thereÃ¢ÂÂs the financial system, which relies largely on infrastructure built before the internet was invented. SWIFT, IBAN, the rails handling most international money transfers, werenÃ¢ÂÂt designed to handle actual money. TheyÃ¢ÂÂre messaging systems where transfers can take up to five days and cost around $50. National money transfers fare a bit better, but in the U.S. they still take at least one business day to settle (money rests on weekends, apparently).ÃÂ

Attempts to update these systems Ã¢ÂÂ SEPA in Europe, the Faster Payments initiatives in the U.S., VisaNet for card payments Ã¢ÂÂ have resulted in a messy patchwork that doesnÃ¢ÂÂt solve the core problem. Fintechs try to improve the situation, but theyÃ¢ÂÂre building on the same old carcass.

At a time when we have global, cheap, fast communications, we should have an equally global, cheap, fast financial system.

An internet of value

The internet is ruled by innovation-stifling monopolies that have stopped us having an internet-of-value. Organizations built on top of the current internet network have almost no other option than to become for-profit corporations, with code thatÃ¢ÂÂs proprietary and closed to the public. But when the network itself is designed to transfer value, it enables different business models to emerge.ÃÂ

In this new frontier, users retain control of their funds and their personal information. They roam freely without bowing to any king. Value Ã¢ÂÂ that is, money, assets, securities, property Ã¢ÂÂ is as native to internet apps as cat videos. And itÃ¢ÂÂs already happening.

This is not about Ã¢ÂÂcrypto.Ã¢ÂÂ ItÃ¢ÂÂs not about the next bitcoin, or getting in on the next hot token that will pump.ÃÂ

This is about a shift in the very foundation of the web.

There is a money layer thatÃ¢ÂÂs being added on top. A distributed network that transfers value without relying on banks, settlement and clearing agents. Money moves faster, cheaper and globally Ã¢ÂÂ just like the rest of the internet does.ÃÂ

And this network isnÃ¢ÂÂt only good at transferring value. It can also process anything a computer can, allowing developers to build applications on top. The difference from the internet apps weÃ¢ÂÂre used to is that in these applications value isnÃ¢ÂÂt an afterthought; itÃ¢ÂÂs at the very core. The name of this new base layer for value is Ethereum.ÃÂ

Payments can be made seamlessly, and thatÃ¢ÂÂs just the start. More complex financial services are now at the fingertips of anyone with access to the network. Users can trade tokens at a few taps, and because value can be programmed this can range from the networkÃ¢ÂÂs native token ether, to synthetic representations of everything from gold to a Tesla stock. It can even tokenize San FranciscoÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂpoop index,Ã¢ÂÂ where people can profit from the cityÃ¢ÂÂs rising number of feces sightings.ÃÂ

Venezuelans can buy tokens linked to the value of the dollar. And not only that, they can deposit them in lending protocols and earn interest on those tokens. Speculators can borrow from those asset pools to trade. Others can have a computer program automatically execute a trading strategy, like a robo-adviser on steroids. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs a no-loss lottery, streaming salaries almost by the second, tokenizing and trading limited-edition T-shirts, which are delivered in their physical versions, and can also be worn in virtual reality worlds.ÃÂ

For developers, financial applications are the low-hanging fruit to build on top of a value network, but itÃ¢ÂÂs only the beginning.

DeFi on Ethereum has taken the crypto world by storm this summer and set the stage for the long anticipated ETH 2.0 transition, expected to begin in late 2020.ÃÂ

LetÃ¢ÂÂs face it: These protocols can be rather clunky and difficult to use, and thatÃ¢ÂÂs a big turnoff for new entrants into the ecosystem. At #investeth Unlocked, youÃ¢ÂÂll leave with a high-level understanding of where the Ethereum and DeFi ecosystems are heading and how you can utilize these tools on their own.ÃÂ Before you register for invest: ethereum economy, hereÃ¢ÂÂs a primer on the journey to Ethereum 2.0.

