Blockchain Bites: XRP Sales, INX IPO and Bitcoin Mining Woes
Chinaâs bitcoin miners are in a rut, Ripple shows signs of sales growth and INX scaled down its IPO vision.
Youâre readingÂ Blockchain Bites, the daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news, and why theyâre significant. You can subscribe to this and all of CoinDeskâsÂ newsletters here.Â
Top shelf
Flooded Market
Chinaâs severe flooding, the worst in decades, hasnât overwhelmingly impacted the bitcoin mining industry â but itâs still a difficult rainy season. Johnson Xu, chief analyst at Beijing-based research startup TokenInsight, saidÂ most mining facilities have chosen spots outside of flood plains.Â However, factors like bitcoinâs increased hashrate, lower price and the oversupply of bitcoin miners in the region have led to a daily revenue drop of 70% compared to last year. Chinaâs bitcoin miner operations account for 65% of the global multi-billion dollar industry.Â
Related: First Mover: As Fed Nears Inflation Rubicon, Analysts See $50K Bitcoin in Play
XRP Report
Ripple said itÂ sold $32.55 million of its XRP cryptocurrencyÂ during Q2 2020, a 1,760% jump over Q1âs sales figures and the first signs of XRP sales growth in nearly a year. According to its most recent quarterly report, over-the-counter (OTC) XRP sales surged, spurred in part by liquidity-providing integrations with telco Swisscom Blockchain, swap execution facility Zero Hash and the crypto bank Sygnum. Average daily volume slumped to 196 million from Q1âs 322 million. Rippleâs programmatic sales program â made directly to exchanges â is still on pause.Â
Back Backed
Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Blockstream CEO Adam Back participated in aÂ $3.1 million private security token offeringÂ (STO) for the online strategy game âInfinite Fleet.â The game is âdeveloped by Pixelmatic, founded by Samson Mow, who is also CSO at Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream. Announced Friday, the round was broken into two parts, with $2.75 million raised via Simple Agreements for Future Tokens (SAFTs) and $250,000 raised through the investment platform BnkToTheFuture.
Yuan Over Yon?
Digital currency shouldÂ replace fiat in Chinaâs financial systems,Â according to a former vice president at Bank of China, one of the nationâs four biggest state-owned commercial banks. The executive, Yongli Wang, said over WeChat that wide use of digital currencies would encourage monetary reform, bolster liquidity and place limits on excessive cash issuance. Wang, now a director of the Haixia Blockchain Research Institute, also said limiting digital currency as a replacement for cash could impact its market competitiveness. China is in the process of developing and testing a digital yuan through its Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DC/EP) system.
SegWit Sleuths
NetWalker ransomware, which last week triggered cybersecurity flash warnings from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), hasÂ extorted $25 million in bitcoin from its corporate and governmental victimsÂ during the months of the pandemic, according to a report by McAfee and CipherTrace. NetWalker is a âransomware-as-a-serviceâ that gains its access through COVID-19 phishing emails, steals internal documents and demands a payout. Approximately 2,795 bitcoins have been transferred to NetWalker wallet addresses beginning March 1, with evidence showing hackers are swapping this extorted payout into cold storage and SegWit addresses, possibly to reduce fees.Â
Quick bites
- Bison Trails hiresÂ ex-Goldman Sachs VPÂ as legal head.
- Electric Capital raises $110 million for second fund, eyeing DeFi and layer 1s. (The Block)
- Coin Center CEO Jerry Brito Â builds anonymous forum for free speech. (Decrypt)
- Bitfinex offers âup toâ $400 million reward for bitcoins stolen during 2016 exchange hack. (The Block)
At stake
Related: INX Scales Down US IPO Target to $127M â Still Set to Be Cryptoâs Largest
Cryptocurrency and security token exchange INX hasÂ scaled down its initial public offering askÂ â but is still pursuing the largest offering (within the digital assets industry) to date.Â
According to an updated F-1 Form (the Securities and Exchange Commission prospectus form for foreign issuers), the Gibraltar-based firm is looking to raise a maximum of $117 million. If successful, that would be $27 million more than mining giant Canaan made when it went public in 2019, CoinDeskâs Paddy Baker reports.Â
While the bid is reduced, and the date pushed back (originally slated for Q2 2020), the expected raise is still something of a novelty.
Initial public offerings are rare in the industry, but becoming more common.Â Silvergate BankÂ and Argo Mining, among others, led the way with others soon to follow. BothÂ CoinbaseÂ andÂ DiginexÂ are expected to appear on Nasdaq â through unconventional channels.Â
INXâs plan is also unconventional, with the raise being led through a token sale. The firm will offer 130 million INX tokens at $0.90 each, with investors able to purchase INX tokens with USDC, bitcoin and ether â under certain restrictions â as well as the U.S. dollar. The token is used to pay transaction fees on the platform.
In years prior, token sales were largely unregistered initial coin offerings, which led to a slew of problems still being meted out. Chief among them, the debate over whether token holders have rights over a company or protocol.Â
While INX holders wonât be equity holders, they will receive a share of the firmâs profits. Further, in the advent of a liquidation, token holders will beÂ paid ahead of shareholders.
While going public isnât an option for the majority of crypto firms, this arrangement shows a new path forward for cryptoâs integration with the larger financial system. The ability to use cryptographically secure tokens to confer benefits to stakeholders, while also providing benefit to the platform.Â
INXâsÂ executive managing director, Alan Silbert, is the brother ofÂ Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, CoinDeskâs parent company.
As the filing shows, INX plans to use the IPO funds to build its digital platform.Â
Market intel
Institutional Interest
Open interest, or open positions, in bitcoin futures listed on major exchangesÂ reached a new lifetime high of $5.6 billion on Saturday,Â surpassing the previous record of $5.36 billion in February, according to data source Skew. âThe rise in open interest represents an accumulation of long positions by institutional traders,â said Matthew Dibb, COO of Stack. Open interest in futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) jumped to a record high of $828 million on Monday, surging 127% over the past 2.5 weeks alongside bitcoinâs quick rise from $9,100 to $11,100.
Ethereum 2.0: How It Work and Why It Matters
CoinDesk Researchâs 22-page report covers the long-awaited Ethereum 2.0, from its technology and development road map to potential market impact as the foundational upgrade to the worldâs largest smart contract platform. Ethereum developers present commentary about the benefits and risks this new technology may bring. Download the free report.
Opinion
Taking the Economy Back From Economists
Zephyr Teachout, a law professor at Fordham University in New York, is best known for her attempts to enter New York politics as a progressive advocate. She recently published, âBREAK âEM UP: Recovering Our Freedom from Big Ag, Big Tech, and Big Money,â about the monopolization of American industry and the antitrust actions being pursued. What follows is an abridged conversation with Teachout and CoinDesk privacy reporter Ben Powers.Â Read the full Q&A here.
How do monopolistic companies create parallel government structures?Â
There are clearly forms of private government that are smuggled inside our current public government and growing in power. If you ask somebody who is an Amazon seller what judicial system they care about, they care a lot about Amazonâs system and their own mechanisms for delisting sellers. These companies have their own intellectual property regime, their own punishment regime, and that is as important if not more so than the public one if you are caught within the web of one of these private, growing governments.Â
You bring up decentralization a lot in the book. How might cryptocurrencies play a role in that? Â
I think of these systems as incredibly important, but it all depends on what the governance mechanism is. When Amazon recently applied for a patent to use blockchain technology, which would basically require every seller to keep a ledger of where all their supplies come from, then basically the technology itself isnât doing a lot of decentralization. The technology is in service of a centralized power.Â There is no such thing as no-governance regimes. When I talk to crypto advocates, theyâll often frame it as if it is a world with no governance. But there is never an absence of governance. In the end, someone controls supply.Â Technology itself canât do quite as much work as I think some of the advocates think. But again, letâs have that discussion, because I think thereâs just unbelievably powerful ways in which it can be used for the good.Â
You talk about developing a âfâk-offâ economy. What do you mean by that?
Iâm trying to take the economy back from the economists. Theyâve been acting like priests for 40 years and telling us that we, as mere residents of this society, have no business messing with economic terms like monopoly or antitrust, and we should just trust their assessments of efficiency. When you take the economy back for people and not economists, then things like wages matter again.
Podcast corner
Open Source
Just becauseÂ youâre not bullishÂ doesnât mean you canât respect Bitcoin. CoinDeskâs Leigh Cuen sits down with Â Nadia Eghbal, author of the upcoming book âWorking in Public,â about open-source software projects.Â
Who won #CryptoTwitter?
Related Stories
- Blockchain Bites: Hedge Fund Down, Banana Bets and the Twitter Hack Fallout
- First Mover: July Was a Runaway Month for Crypto Returns
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.