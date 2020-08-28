Blockchain Bites: Winklevoss’ Wild Prediction, Bitcoin Miners’ Horde, Ethereum’s ‘Critical Bug’

Mongolian authorities have put the kibosh on cheap electricity for crypto miners, Venezuela is seeing healthy crypto use outside government-approved exchanges and a âcritical bugâ has left 13% of Ethereum nodes useless.

Top shelf

Bakktâs back?

Growing institutional interest isÂ helping to drive a recent spike in volumeÂ on Bakkt, according to its president, Adam White. Trading volumes for physically settled bitcoin futures on Bakkt rose to $134 million on Tuesday from a previous high of $132 million on July 28, Muyao Shen reports. Physically settled means buyers receive tokens at expiration instead of cash. âItâs not a bet on the price of bitcoin,â White said. âIt doesnât rely on an index price created from unregulated spot markets that are self-reporting their data.â Despite the recent surge, Bakkt still lags behind CME Group, a bigger, U.S.-regulated exchange. Data shows the aggregated daily volumes of bitcoin futures on Bakkt and the CME were at $279 million and $1.5 billion, respectively, on Monday.

Mongolian mining moratorium?

OverÂ 20 bitcoin mining farms in Chinaâs Inner Mongolia have been stripped of electricity perksÂ after a clampdown by the local government. A document issued by the Department of Industrial and Information Technology of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Aug. 24, shows the government agency suspended electricity discounts provided by the state-owned regional energy trading firm, following onsite inspections that found many supposed data centers were actuallyÂ bitcoinÂ mining facilities. With the policy change, electricity costs could reach 0.38 yuan per kWh ($0.054), up from 0.26â0.28 yuan per kWh ($0.037 to $0.040), CoinDeskâs Wolfie Zhou reports.

Venezuelaâs crypto economy

A new Chainalysis report focused on Latin America foundÂ Venezuela ranks third in the world for crypto adoption,Â behind Ukraine and Russia. Venezuela has adopted a crypto-friendly attitude amid crippling sanctions and hyperinflation, though most retail usage is happening through peer-to-peer marketplaces, not government-approved exchanges. State-owned Criptolago, one of only seven exchanges with government approval, saw $380,000 in dollar-adjusted volume over the last year compared to LocalBitcoinsâ $242 million over the same period.Â

Client centralization

A âcritical bugâ has leftÂ 13% of Ethereum nodesÂ useless, and it could take weeks or months to fix. Parity-Ethereum and OpenEthereum versions 2.7 and later contain a bug that stops nodes from syncing with the $43 billion networkâs latest block. Clients are Â different programming language implementations of blockchain software, a Â way to strengthen the network by having concurrent yet separate systems running. This bug has highlighted the issue of client centralization, as Ethereum Foundation-backed Geth client now supports some 80% of the Ethereum network, CoinDeskâs Will Foxley reports.Â

Wild predictions

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, early crypto investors and founders of Gemini,Â believe weakness in the U.S. financial system and other factors mean bitcoin could one day reach $500,000Â per coin. In a post on the Winklevoss Capital blog Thursday, the two set out outlined âfundamental problemsâ with gold, oil, and the U.S. dollar as stores of value. âEven before COVID-19, and despite the longest bull run in U.S. economic history, the government was spending money like a drunken sailor, cutting taxes like Crazy Eddie, and printing money like a banana republic,â the brothers write. They recently met with prominent day-trader Dave Portnoy and told him gold could be devalued if figures like Elon Musk begin gold mining asteroids.Â

Quick bites

At stake

Mined hordes

Bitcoin miners areÂ holding more bitcoins than at any point in the past two years.

This could signal increased bullishness about future gains, CoinDeskâs Zack Voell said.Â

Miners are holding more than 1.82 million bitcoins, an increase of roughly 2% in the last year, according to data from Glassnode. In fact, this is part of a larger trend, where the percentage of all inactive bitcoin (meaning it hasnât been traded or cashed in) hit a four-year high last spring.

Thomas Heller, former director at leading mining pool F2Pool, said this was a bullish indicator, as it appears holders may be anticipating a higher price.Â

To be sure, no one is clairvoyant, but weâre talking about market sentiment. But there is another technical reason miners, in particular, may be holding: mining factories are in a cycle of deploying newer mining machines.Â

This phase in the âhardware cycleâ means operation expenses have decreased, and therefore, so has the number of bitcoin sold to cover those expenses, Â Harry Sudock, vice president of strategy at GRIID, said. Presumably, costs would have spiked months ago, when miners were ordering the machines now being deployed.

As miners deploy new machines, they also enjoyed a 7% monthly revenue increase in July, according to network data analyzed by CoinDesk, thanks to recent price appreciation and increased transaction fees.

Market intel

Hedges grow

Bitcoin and gold areÂ reversing losses seen on Thursday after the Federal Reserveâs announcement of a more relaxed approach to tackling inflationÂ sent a tremor across the markets. Bitcoin rebounded back above $11,450 on Friday, erasing nearly 70% of the decline from $11,594 to $11,141 yesterday. Gold, too, has risen back to $1,960, having dropped to $1,910 after the event. âPowellâs speech suggests that there is no end in sight [for the Fedâs easy money policy],â John Kramer, trader at GSR, said. Put simply, Powellâs speech looks to have strengthened bitcoinâs long-term bullish case, CoinDeskâs Omkar Godbole reports.

Tech pod

WabiSabi lobby

Privacy-focusedÂ Bitcoin software wallet Wasabi is working on a new protocol design, dubbed WabiSabi, to improve the user experience and privacyÂ of the walletâs CoinJoin transactions, CoinDesk tech reporter Colin Harper reports. The major design change would allow users to coinjoin with different values than their peers, a first for the technology, reduce the role of a centralized coordinator and potentially enable CoinJoin sends to other users. This process would operate in the background if it runs the way Wasabi envisions it, opening up the possibility to make âevery spend a CoinJoin.âÂ

Fee-less

USD Coin (USDC) hasÂ integrated âmeta transactionsâ to the stablecoin platform to eliminate feesÂ paid to the Ethereum blockchain when sending money around. âThis enables people to fund their non-custodial wallets withÂ USDCÂ and start using DeFi/dapps without also having to own ETH,â Coinbase developer Peter Jihoon Kim said. Adopted as part of a protocol update, USDC 2.0, the Centre Consortium also announced a new on-chain signature system, CoinDeskâs Will Foxley reports. Founded by Coinbase and Circle, USDC is the second-largest stablecoin by market cap at $1.4 billion.

Op-ed

Tech over laws

Shiv Malik, co-founder of the Intergenerational Foundation think tank and head of growth at Streamr,Â thinks policies like Europeâs GDPR or Andrew Yangâs âdata dividendâ are inadequateÂ for putting users back in control of their data. â[T]here is a way of fighting tech with tech that might also result in changing the underlying economic structures,â he writes, namely through open-source, decentralized protocols. âWe shouldnât demand a tithe, we should take back control of our data.â

Podcast corner

The Breakdown

The Breakdown presents everything you need to know aboutÂ Jerome Powellâs Jackson Hole address.Â

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

