Blockchain Bites: Tether’s Dispute, Buterin’s Fix and 3 Reasons for Bitcoin’s Sell-Off
Tether disputes allegations of market manipulation brought in court, Vitalik Buterin issues a proposal for Ethereumâs high gas fees and Voatz weighed in on whether a longstanding federal law over computer access is overly broad.
Top shelf
Tether disputes
Tether and affiliate exchange group iFinex haveÂ called for a market manipulation lawsuit to be dismissedÂ because plaintiffs, they say, cannot prove $3 billion worth of unbacked stablecoins actually entered the market. Five crypto traders are suing the companies for incurred monetary losses after buying cryptocurrencies at prices they claim were inflated by Tetherâs manipulation of the market. Plaintiffs claim Tether issued billions of dollars worth of dollar-backed cryptos, which Bitfinex then used to purchase cryptocurrencies on the open market to prop prices up during market downturns. Defendantsâ lawyers argue the claimÂ USDTÂ is not properly backed is based on âunfounded allegations, and that it hasnât been proven cryptocurrency prices were indeed artificial at the time in question.Â
New pairs
BitMEXÂ announced plans to introduce futures markets for two cryptocurrencies, chainlinkÂ (LINK) andÂ tezosÂ (XTZ), the first new coins to appear on the exchange in over two years. These two cryptos have seen triple-digit year-to-date returns. BitMEX last listed a new token in June 2018, when it announced a TRON/BTC futures market. Shortly before that announcement, the exchange removed six altcoin futures markets, includingÂ ethereum classicÂ (ETC),Â zcashÂ (ZEC), andÂ moneroÂ (XMR). Notably, the new altcoin futures will trade against tether (USDT) instead ofÂ bitcoinÂ (BTC). In Fridayâs announcement, BitMEX said the reason for this is because âUSDT pairs account for over 60% of overall altcoin volume.âÂ
Related: Money Reimagined: Defanging FAANG
Fee fixes?
Ethereum co-founderÂ Vitalik Buterin released an improvement proposalÂ (EIP 2929) Tuesday in a bid to ameliorate soaring network fees. Average network fees reached $15.21 on Wednesday, up 660% from $2 a month ago. The surge in fees is likely being driven by the growing use and number of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Buterinâs proposal would make âheavyâ contracts, which update the Ethereum state, more expensive by a factor of three. This repricing proposal could break some smart contracts already operating on Ethereum, Buterin wrote, adding developers âhave had years of warningâ about potential changes. Necessary consensus to vote the proposal in could take weeks or months.Â
International regulation
Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey saidÂ regulators have to come together for a âglobal responseâ to stablecoinÂ issuance. Speaking Thursday, he said the international nature of stablecoins, which can be based in one country and operate in another, meant failure to coordinate could result in confusion and regulatory fragmentation. While admitting stablecoins could reduce frictional costs, even becoming the primary means for purchasing goods and services, regulators must ensure they maintain their 1:1 backing with fiat currencies. Further, Bailey called bitcoin unsuitable for payments and multi-asset backed crypto-dollars like libra premature. The BoE is actively researching a âdigital pound.â
Quickening research
Brazilâs chief central banker Roberto Campos Neto said Wednesday that his countryÂ could be ready for a digital currencyÂ (CBDC) by 2022. By that time, the Banco Central president said, Brazil will have an interoperable instant payments system and a âcredibleâ and âconvertibleâ international currency â âall the ingredients to have a digital currency,â he said at a Bloomberg event covered by local outlet Correio Braziliense. Campos Neto also was reported to have said that CBDCs are the consequence of fast-digitizing financial systems such as Brazilâs.Â
Quick bites
- Craig Wright Trial Over a Fortune in Bitcoin Moved to 2021Â (Dan Palmer/CoinDesk)
- BitClub Promoter Pleads Guilty for Role in $722M Fraudulent Mining SchemeÂ (Zack Voell/CoinDesk)
- US Air Force and Raytheon Are Studying How Distributed Ledgers Could Help Command the SkiesÂ (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)
- SEC Faces Stiff Test in Regulating DeFi, Says Hester PeirceÂ (Robert Stevens/Decrypt)
- DeFi Protocols Donât Do âLendingâÂ (Jake Chervinsky/Bankless)
At stake
Is the CFAA overly broad?
Blockchain voting startup VoatzÂ weighed in on a longstanding ruling about improper access to a Â âprotected computer.â
Related: First Mover: Buying Bitcoinâs Dip, Betting Against Tether and Weighing the Jobs Report
Appearing in a âfriend of the courtâ brief before the U.S. Supreme Court, the startup argued that bug bounty programs concerning cybersecurity should be operated under strict supervision.
The case, Van Buren v. United States, is centered around whether it is a federal crime for someone to access a computer âfor an improper purpose,â if they already have permission to access other files on that computer.
Nathan Van Buren, the petitioner in the case, is a former Georgia police officer who was charged under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), which is often used to Â prosecute computer hackers. Enacted before the establishment of the internet, the CFAA prohibits accessing a âcomputerâ without permission as well as the unauthorized deletion, alteration or blocking of privately stored data.
Some, likeÂ prominent lawyer Tor Eklend,Â believe the law is overly broad and outdated.Â
For his part, Van Buren claims a lower court ruling upholding his conviction could be taken to mean that âany âtrivial breachââ of a computer system could be a federal crime. He was given permission to look up a license plate for an acquaintance.
In its brief, Voatz says the CFAA does not need to be narrowed, and some breaches of computer systems are necessary.Â
However, the firm argues researchers looking into potential vulnerabilities should specifically check with the companies they are evaluating prior to doing so, and should only proceed with authorization from the companies.Â
Late last year, a University of Michigan student or students participating in a security course likely accessed Voatzâ systems. In its brief, Voatz said the âstudentsâ ill-advised activityâ was reported to West Virginia officials, prompting an FBI investigation, because the company could not distinguish between their research and an actual hostile attack.Â
âRegardless of the particulars, however, the West Virginia incident illustrates the harm caused by attacking, or âresearching,â critical infrastructure without proper access or authorization especially in the middle of an election,â Voatz wrote.
Non-malicious researchers trying to break into digital tools âimposes significant additional costsâ to organizations, Voatz said, and could harm public confidence.
Market intel
Reasons why
Bitcoin prices fell below $11,000 yesterday for the first time in a month.
First Mover Editor Bradley KeounÂ spoke to market analysts for their take on why the market tanked.Â Here are the three most common responses.Â
1. Bitcoin is tracking traditional markets
- âThere could be an overlap between equity sellers and digital currency sellers. The largest equity market decliners this morning are tech stocks, including retail trading darlings, Tesla and the FAANG names [Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet, once Google]. It is unclear if this will push into a continued broader crash in equity markets, which could put more pressure on digital currencies, or if it is just a short-term correction,âÂ John Todaro, director of institutional research at the cryptocurrency analysis firm TradeBlock, said.
2. DeFi sell-offs cascaded into bitcoin
- The total value locked (TVL) in all DeFi applications dropped to $9.1 billion fromÂ $9.5 billion, over the past few days, according to the website DeFi Pulse. This may be related to drops in both ether and bitcoinâs price.Â
- âAlso, an aggressive unwind of the very crowded trade across Uniswap token related positions in the wake of a number of tokens, namely PIZZA and HOTDOG, dramatically collapsed from $6,000 to $1 in a mere few hours. This is likely because the same assets (bitcoin, ether and others) are used aggressively to structure collateralized positions,âÂ Denis Vinokourov, head of research at the crypto prime broker BeQuant, said.
3.Â Miners sold some of their bitcoin
- Blockchain-data analysis firmÂ CryptoQuantÂ found major bitcoin-mining pools have increased the amount ofÂ bitcoin theyâre transferred out, potentially as a de-risking maneuver.
- âMiners are good traders. I think they are just looking for selling opportunities, not capitulation. I think itâs going to be the war of miners between those who want a bitcoin price rally and those who donât. Some Chinese miners already realize their mining profitability (ROI), and they might not want new mining competitors joining the industry because of the bull market,âÂ Ki Young Yu, founder of CryptoQuant, said.
Risk off?
Bitcoin isnât likely to seeÂ a quick rebound from the double-digit price dropÂ over the last two days, CoinDeskâs Omkar Godbole reports. Bitcoin fell by over 10% on Thursday to $10,006, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index, the biggest single-day percentage decline since March 12 when prices crashed around 40% amid a major sell-off across the equities markets. Though up slightly, Matthew Dibb, Stack COO, thinks bitcoin will track traditional assets during âthis ârisk-offâ period.â âMacro factors are currently at play,â Dibbs said.
Tech pod
Wallet forks
Wasabi Wallet hasÂ hard-forked the wallet Thursday to address a vulnerabilityÂ for a hypothetical attack the team assumes has never been carried out. Discovered by a team member at Trezor, a leading maker of hardware wallets, the vulnerability would have interfered with the walletâs implementation of CoinJoin, a privacy protocol. Users need to upgrade to the latest version of the wallet if they want to continue using the CoinJoin feature. âThe flawâs discovery is another example of the open-source communityâs camaraderie and cooperation,â CoinDeskâs Colin Harper reports.Â
Op-ed
Stablecoin opportunity
Nic Carter, a CoinDesk columnist and partner at Castle Island Ventures, believes the billion-dollar stablecoin marketÂ presents an opportunity for the United States, not a threat.Â âIf the U.S. chooses to marginalize crypto-dollars and punish their issuers, not only will they suppress a burgeoning American industry, they will also push users into even less accountable alternatives,â he writes.
Podcast corner
DeFi degens
The latest edition of The Breakdown looks at theÂ burgeoning DeFi market and its âdegenerateâ players.Â
Who won #CryptoTwitter?
Related Stories
- Blockchain Bites: Bitcoinâs Steep Sell-Off, Pornhubâs Crypto Payments, Twitterâs Latest Hack
- First Mover: As Bitcoin Falls for Second Day, Long-Term Holders Probably Wonât Care
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.