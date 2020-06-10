Blockchain Bites: Libra’s Future, Elrond’s ‘Trial by Fire’ and LocalBitcoins’ Volume

An unknown wallet holder mistakenly, it seems, sent a $2 million transaction fee on the Ethereum blockchain, Elrond is testing its network in a âtrial by fireâ and Libraâs Dante Disparte thinks governments entering the stablecoin race is good for Libra. Hereâs the story:

Blockchain Bites, the daily roundup of the most pivotal stories in blockchain and crypto news, and why theyâre significant.

Top shelf

Libraâs Future

Libraâs initial prospectus and subsequent redesign has left its imprint on the world. Some 70% of central banks are researching a national digital currency, a fact thatÂ Dante Disparte, head of policy and communications at the Libra Association, thinks is good for the Libra projectÂ and its mission. âI think there would be nothing better for the world and for poverty alleviation if, in fact, we started to trigger a bit of a space race on compliance to address the 1.7 billion people who are unbanked and underbanked,â he said. âSo from my point of view, there is no monopoly on this work. Let others enter this process and let the race begin.â CoinDeskâs Ian Allison takes a deep dive into where Libra stands in midst of the âdigital dollar space race.â

Institutional Investors

Fidelity Digital Assets found the number of U.S. institutional investors buying crypto derivative products jumped significantly in 2020. In a survey the subsidiary foundÂ â22% of U.S. respondents invested in digital assets have exposure via futures,Â which is a substantial increase relative to 9% of U.S. investors surveyed in 2019,â while 80% of investors surveyed have found âsomething appealing about the asset class.â Separately, Bakkt and Galaxy Digital plan to partner to offer aÂ âwhite gloveâ trading and custody solutionÂ targeting institutional investors this year. Galaxy will provide all the trading services and functionalities, while Bakkt will repurpose part of its Bakkt Warehouse as the serviceâs custody solution.

Building Blocks

Elrond, a proof-of-stake blockchain, is offering up to $60,000 to node-runners and white-hat hackers to findÂ bugs and vulnerabilitiesÂ in a trial-by-fire test of the network. Separately, Band Protocol 2.0 launched Wednesday with itsÂ mainnet oracle solution,Â BandChain, leveraging the Cosmos SDK. The projectâs revamp comes 10 months after listing as an initial exchange offering (IEO) on Binance Launchpad and a $3 million 2019 seed round led by Sequoia India.Â

Investments

Hacker Noon, a tech publication with 4 million monthly readers, has closed aÂ $1 million strategic investment from micropayments firm Coil,Â a blockchain-agnostic product built on the Interledger protocol and headed by former Ripple CTO Stefan Thomas. The publication will integrate Coilâs Web Monetization technology to pay Hacker Noon writers based on their screen time.Â

Financial Products

London-based investment firm ETC Group plans to list aÂ bitcoin-backed exchange-traded productÂ (ETP), called the Bitcoin Exchange Traded Crypto (BTCE), on Deutsche Borseâs Xetra market. This would be the worldâs first centrally cleared derivative crypto asset. Meanwhile,Â Bitwage, a crypto payroll provider, has added USDC support to its platform.

Ill-Gotten Gains?

Just before 10:00 UTC Wednesday, an unknown wallet holder sent 0.55 ether (around $133) with a 10,666 ETH transaction fee â currentlyÂ worth just under $2.6 million.Â The fee went to Chinese mining group Spark Pool â which ordinarily would have averaged around $0.50 â that now says it has frozen the payout to miners in its pool. Elsewhere, a 20-year old California resident was charged Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice with allegedly participating in aÂ SIM-swapping scam that defrauded AppleÂ and stole an unknown amount of cryptocurrency from one victim.

Movers & Shakers

Brian BrooksÂ sold $4.6 million Coinbase stock optionsÂ when he left the exchange to become interim head at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Since taking office Brooks has already publicly suggested a federal payments charter for fintech companies, asked state and local governments to consider lifting COVID-19 lockdowns to protect the banking system and published a request for public input on how banks look at crypto. In an interview with CoinDeskâs Nikhilesh De, Brooks said,Â âMy job here is not to protect incumbents, and itâs not to preserve the status quo.âÂ He also thinks DeFi is the most exciting corner of crypto today.Â

Blockchain Voting

Residents of Moscow will have the option to cast votes electronically in Russiaâs upcoming national referendum on its constitution, and have their votes recorded onÂ Bitfuryâs open-source enterprise blockchain, Exonum.Â Sources close to the matter say Moscowâs Department of Information Technologies tapped Kaspersky Lab, an anti-virus software vendor turned blockchain consultant, to build this technical solution.

Opinion

The Crypto Community Needs to Stand Up and Fight Racism

Robert Greenfield, CEO of Emerging Impact, takes a moment to reflect on theÂ crypto industryâs response to the death of George FloydÂ and subsequent protests around the country. Whereas other corporations and public figures working in the broader tech industry have taken a stance against police brutality and economic injustice, the crypto community has been mostly silent. âThe crypto community is conveniently selective about what aspects of society it wants to change,â Greenfield said.

Bitcoin Doesnât Take Sides: Why Apolitical Solutions Are the Internetâs Future

Preston Byrne, partner in Anderson Kill and a CoinDesk columnist, sees another side of the culture war. In an op-ed examiningÂ censorship and the future of Section 230,Â Byrne thinks the winners will likely be apolitical. âCompanies that build politics-free solutions will be the future of the internet. Not because such products have the right opinions about their users, but because they have no opinions at all,â he said.Â

Market intel

Profitable Coins

Over 16 million BTC out of the total circulating supply of 18.4 million, orÂ 87%, is currently making gains.Â The metric, an obscure data point called percentage of bitcoinâs circulating supply in profit, is calculated by looking at the ratio of coins with a value that is higher now than when they were last moved, and signals a coming bull run. âHistorically, levels of 90% and higher have clearly marked pronounced bull markets,â Glassnode said in a weekly report.Â

Playing it Loose

Officials in the U.K., Europe and New Zealand may push interest rates below zero as a form of economic stimulus. AndÂ bitcoin might be a beneficiary of looser monetary policyÂ outside the U.S., even if the Federal Reserve never joins its foreign counterparts. While central banksâ dalliances with negative interest rates in the mid-2010s didnât seem to affect bitcoinâs price, a current market capitalization roughly 20 times levels in 2014 and an increasing correlation with the broader market may see people turning to bitcoin as a hedge against increasing consumer prices. Get the full First Mover analysisÂ in your inbox.

Strictly Not Stifled

LocalBitcoinsâ ban on cash transactions and stricter identity verification has not appeared to stifle the peer-to-peer exchangeâs business.Â LocalBitcoinsâ volume is down 27% over the past 12 months and up almost 40% for the year to date.Â Compared to reported volumes of 12 months ago, OKEx and Coinbase have seen volume drop by approximately 30% and 45%, respectively, according to data from Nomics. Since January, however, the two exchangesâ volumes have grown by roughly 2,500% and 800%, respectively.Â

The Breakdown

What the Stock Marketâs âRobinhood Rallyâ Means for Bitcoin

The largest 50-day rally in stock market history and even shares of bankrupt companies are up more than 100%. NLW asks and answers:Â What is going on?

Who won #CryptoTwitter?

